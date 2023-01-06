Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families of 3 women who died during heatwave at senior living facility win $16M settlement
CHICAGO — Families of three women who died in a heat-related incident at their senior living facility will receive a multi-million dollar settlement. The three women, ages 68 to 76, were found dead in May of last year, while inside their apartments during a heat wave. The families of...
Midday Fix: Buy a pizza, help dogs in need
Doug Sohn, Chef/Owner of Hot Doug’s Famous Sausages (available at Paulina Meat Market) Piece Pizza “Slice to Meet You” Benefit for PAWS Chicago. Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, 1927 W. North Ave. Chicago, IL 60622. The “Slice to Meet You” campaign will feature flyers of adoptable dogs from...
6@6: How to wake up alert!
CHICAGO – Something that people would love to have on a daily basis is sleep that allows you to wake up rested and alert. Getting that, however, can sometimes be a challenge for a number of reasons. But a new study from the University of California-Berkeley has a three-step approach to make that happen.
The List: Pat’s life hacks
CHICAGO -Everyone who has watched WGN Morning News through the years knows that Pat Tomasulo is a pretty creative person. So it would make sense that the sports anchor would have a few life hacks that would come in handy for him – and he thought it would be the same for the viewers and his fellow hosts.
In evolving world, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum a step back in time
Admission is free Thursday for Illinois residents.
The Wiener’s Circle provides free food, sets up clothing drive for migrants
CHICAGO — The Wiener’s Circle welcomed a group of 60 migrants with free Chicago-style hot dogs. The Lincoln Park hot dog stand posted on Twitter that they delivered the food last week to migrants who arrived to Chicago from Texas. “Special delivery to an undisclosed location to feed 60 migrants dropped here in below zero […]
Amid rise in opioid deaths, legal fight for ownership of West Side SRO hotel continues
CHICAGO — Shortly after the start of the new year, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a grim declaration: 2022 saw more than 2,000 fatal opioid overdoses — more than any other year in the county’s history. With opioid fatalities continuing to climb, a legal fight is playing out to decide who will own a […]
Development company releases plans for reimagined Soldier Field
CHICAGO — Landmark Development released plans for a renovated Soldier Field on Sunday in an effort to help keep the Bears in Chicago. The estimated $2.2 billion project includes a glass dome, more seating, additional private suites. six new clubs and an outdoor concert venue. The Bears have not...
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?. The answer is no, and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871 and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal, and all 31 days logged above-freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on Jan. 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the ninth, and back-to-back highs of 59 on the third and fourth.
Chicago comedian Andrew Roffe discusses upcoming shows
CHICAGO — Comedian, writer and second city alum Andrew Roffe has no problem creating virtual content on social media. Now he’s getting ready to bring those laughs across Chicago with some upcoming shows. He has a handful of shows coming up. The first show is Saturday in Schaumburg.
3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago
GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd...
Joliet man accused of home invasion, curtain rod attack
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested Monday night after being accused of breaking into his girlfriend’s residence. Just before 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Kelly Avenue on the report of a disturbance. Police allege Arthur Mitchell, 60, entered his girlfriend’s apartment...
Lunchbreak: Short Rib Pappardelle
-Brasserie by C&C offers dinner service Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The bar serves libations until midnight. -Brasserie by C&C will be participating in Chicago Restaurant Week, January 20-February 4 (open Thursday-Saturday) with a $59 four course menu. Recipe:. Short Rib Pappardelle. Ingredients (Makes...
How to set goals for success you can keep working towards in 2023
CHICAGO — The beginning of the year is usually a time when people set out to make some changes. However, pretty early in the year, a lot of people give up on those aspirations. Tairisha Sawyer with T.M. Sawyer Consulting joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk more about how to set goals for success. […]
Above normal January warmth is expected to continue east of the Rocky Mountains over the next two weeks
Monday brought the greatest sunshine to the Chicago area since Christmas TEMPERATURE ANOMALIES — 3 pm WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON Much above normal temperatures expected for the central U.S. 8-14 DAY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK — JANUARY 17-23, 2023 Temperature outlook calls for the eastern half of the United States to remain above normal through the second third of […]
Man, 21, fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6300 block of South King Drive around 8:10 p.m. Monday. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
Arrest made after woman fatally shot, 2-year-old girl found unharmed in Joliet
The suspect was detained Tuesday in Chicago.
CPD: Body recovered from water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A body was recovered from the water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday afternoon, police say. The Chicago Police Department said a body was discovered by a marine unit assisted by CPD officers in the 0-100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:15 p.m., where they were able to recover the victim’s body a short time later.
Business owner honors nonprofit with office makeover
Concordia Place is a nonprofit that focuses on childhood education.
Woman, 30, fatally shot after verbal altercation on West Side: Chicago police
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was killed after being shot in the head in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the woman and a “known offender” got into a verbal altercation while traveling in a vehicle on the 3300 block of West Arthington Street around 8:12 a.m. Monday. The offender fired a shot and […]
