Catching up on a few (literally) minor transactions of the last week, the Dodgers added a pair of players on minor league contracts in early January. David Freitas is a veteran catcher who turns 34 in March, and last played in the majors in 2019. He played 36 games in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season for the Yankees, hitting .239/.310/.345 with two home runs, six doubles, and a 76 wRC+. In 2021, Freitas split time between Triple-A in the Rays system and the Korean Baseball Organization.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO