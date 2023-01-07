Read full article on original website
Carlos Correa News: Mets Rumored to Potentially Walk Away From Deal With All-Star Shortstop
As Correa finds himself in limbo with teams, the Dodgers could be a potential landing spot.
Padres sign Brent Honeywell to major league deal
The Padres and right-hander Brent Honeywell are in agreement on a major league deal, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. It’s a split deal that will pay him $725K in the majors and $200K in the minors. The Padres subsequently announced the signing. Honeywell, 28 in March, was selected by...
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Former Dodgers Playoff Hero Reacts to Justin Turner's Statement on Him
Kike Hernandez credits major league impact to the former Dodger
Yardbarker
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits big milestone in his rehab
Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit a big milestone in his rehabilitation process. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported on Friday that Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activities. This is a positive development for the San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder who might be slightly ahead of schedule in his rehab.
True Blue LA
Dodgers sign David Freitas, Tayler Scott to minor league deals
Catching up on a few (literally) minor transactions of the last week, the Dodgers added a pair of players on minor league contracts in early January. David Freitas is a veteran catcher who turns 34 in March, and last played in the majors in 2019. He played 36 games in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season for the Yankees, hitting .239/.310/.345 with two home runs, six doubles, and a 76 wRC+. In 2021, Freitas split time between Triple-A in the Rays system and the Korean Baseball Organization.
How much more do the Padres have to spend?
After exceeding the luxury tax limit in each of the last two seasons, the Padres aren’t slowing down their spending. Signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280M deal was the splashiest move of a busy offseason, but San Diego also made significant investments to re-sign Nick Martinez and Robert Suarez, as well as bring in other new talents in Seth Lugo and Matt Carpenter.
Angels News: Halos Sign Former Rays World Series Hero to One-Year Deal
He adds depth in the Angels outfield.
Yardbarker
Outfielder AJ Pollock agrees to one-year deal with Mariners
Many viewed Pollock’s decision to hit free agency as rather surprising given his underwhelming season on the South Side. The 35-year-old slashed .245/.292/.389 (120-for-489) with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 92 wRC+, 0.5 fWAR. Like the rest of the team, the veteran outfielder dealt with a couple of injuries but nothing significant enough that can be attributed to his down year.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
FOX Sports
Mariners acquire right-hander Justin Topa from Brewers
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners on Saturday acquired Justin Topa from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Joseph Hernandez in a trade of right-handed pitchers. Topa, who turns 32 on March 7, went 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances for the Brewers last season. Topa also went 2-0 with a 4.34 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A Nashville.
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
