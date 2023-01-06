ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

A nagging question lingers about Moscow murders

MOSCOW—The probable cause affidavit released last week details what led to the arrest of Moscow quadruple-homicide suspect Bryan Kohberger. The document provides some answers but generates more questions about the case that has garnered international attention. Kohberger was arrested Dec. 30 in connection to the stabbing deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. He was returned to Latah County Jail on Wednesday and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of residential burglary. ...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says

CHENEY, Wash. – A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
CHENEY, WA
Idaho State Journal

Despite solid police work, questions linger regarding Moscow murders

After weeks of speculating and criticizing, the public got its first look into the Moscow Police Department’s investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students. Detectives built their case against Washington State University graduate student Bryan Kohberger, 28, using DNA evidence, cellphone data, video surveillance and an eye witness, according to the redacted probable cause affidavit released Thursday. “It sounds like at this point, excellent police work was...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

NYPD Recalls Bullets Manufactured By Lewiston’s Speer

NEW YORK, NY – A department-wide recall of 9 mm ammunition manufactured in the Lewis-Clark Valley has been issued by the New York Police Department. According to the New York Daily News, it was reportedly discovered that a very small, specific lot number of bullets made by Speer were failing to fire properly during training at the firing range. There were no reported injuries and none of the bullets were discharged in public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
koze.com

Lewis County Search Warrant Results in Arrest of 50yo Man For Theft & Drug Charges

KAMIAH, ID – A 50-year-old man was taken into custody on theft and drug charges following an investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, the search warrant was executed at about 8:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 3200 block of Highway 62 near Kamiah with the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office drone deployment team and detectives division.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Shoshone County Sheriff's Office investigating 3 unrelated deaths

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Investigators with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are investigating three unrelated deaths that happened on Jan. 7. While the SCSO has identified two of the decedents and alerted their families, they have not publicly released their names. SCSO is investigating the death of an elderly...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
98.3 The KEY

Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?

Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews put out structure fire in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho — Multiple agencies were dispatched to a fire that broke out in Moscow late Friday afternoon. Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance, the Pullman Fire Department, Potlatch Fire & Ambulance, the Genesee Fire Department and the Moscow Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Street. Crews who first arrived at the...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Hole In Bridge To Access Almota Grain Terminal On Snake River South Of Colfax Forces Traffic To One Lane

The bridge to access the Almota grain terminal on the Snake River South of Colfax is down to one lane. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports that a hole has developed in the middle of the span between the two lanes. Traffic is being restricted to one lane over the bridge with vehicles straddling the hole. The traffic restriction starts on Monday. There are no weight restrictions on the bridge. WSDOT says heavy truck traffic over the bridge in recent weeks has caused the hole to get bigger.
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

Several Fire Departments Battle Structure Fire Near Downtown Moscow Late Friday Afternoon

Several local fire departments were busy with a structure fire near downtown Moscow late Friday afternoon. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department was called to the blaze on 2nd Street around 4:30. When volunteers arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the two-story building. Crews were able to keep the fire to the backside addition of the structure. The floor and roof in the part of the building partially collapsed. No one was hurt. No one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say the blaze isn’t suspicious.
MOSCOW, ID

