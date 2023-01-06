ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA Celebrates Making History as 'SOS' Spends 4th Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

The singer's sophomore album, SOS, has reached a month sitting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, breaking multiple records: it's the first R&B album by a woman to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Alicia Keys' As I Am earned a fourth and final nonconsecutive week at the top in February of 2008; the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in nearly 30 years, since Janet Jackson's Janet ruled for its first six weeks; the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Adele's 30 ruled for its first six weeks; and the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since 30's six week-run at No. 1.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Luke Galbranson

Sorry, Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson shippers, the couple has decided to call it quits! The Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that after less than three months of dating, it's officially a wrap for the Bravolebrities. "Luke and I are...
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls 'Doing Cocaine' and Dancing on Tables in the '90s

Gwyneth Paltrow had quite a time in the '90s. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 50-year-old Goop founder reflected on her rise to fame, which came before the social media age. "It was great! I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!"...
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer: Sophie's Life Is a 'Trainwreck' (Exclusive)

How I Met Your Father kicks off new episodes in just a few weeks, and only ET exclusively debuts the season 2 trailer!. The minute-long trailer opens with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), as they lament entering their 30s and how much of a "trainwreck" their lives still are. They're all still trying to find "the love of [their] lives," but as Sophie shares, "the world is not that simple anymore" as the friends continue to go through the highs and lows of trying to date in the modern age.
Shawn Mendes Debuts New Haircut: See The Drastic Transformation

Shawn Mendes isn’t showing mercy when it comes to his latest look! Over the weekend, the "When You’re Gone" singer showed off a new haircut. The 24-year-old singer was spotted sporting a new buzz cut -- noticeably saying goodbye to his signature curls. Mendes was spotted rocking the...
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders 'Like Each Other a Lot,' Source Says

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders could be a thing! A source tells ET that the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have been hanging out -- a lot. "Pete and Chase have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot," the source says. "They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser

The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
Hugh Jackman Addresses Steroid Use Rumors for 'Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman's heard the rumors and innuendo when it comes to whether he took steroids to get jacked for his role as James "Logan" Howeltt, aka Wolverine. And to the 54-year-old action star, the topic is a laughing matter. During an interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the...
'You': Joe Goldberg Becomes the Hunted in Eerie Season 4 Trailer

Joe Goldberg is now the hunted. Netflix dropped the official season 4 trailer for You on Monday, which finds Joe (Penn Badgley) attempting to turn over a new page as he settles into life in London under a new persona: college professor Jonathan Moore. Of course, it's only a matter of time before the past catches up to Joe, as he struggles to fight the urge to revert back to his old, obsessive ways.

