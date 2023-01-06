Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
SZA Celebrates Making History as 'SOS' Spends 4th Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200
The singer's sophomore album, SOS, has reached a month sitting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, breaking multiple records: it's the first R&B album by a woman to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Alicia Keys' As I Am earned a fourth and final nonconsecutive week at the top in February of 2008; the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in nearly 30 years, since Janet Jackson's Janet ruled for its first six weeks; the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Adele's 30 ruled for its first six weeks; and the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since 30's six week-run at No. 1.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
WUSA
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Jaffrey Shares She Found 'Forever Love' in the Pods After Cole Barnett Split
Though things definitely went south between Zanab Jaffrey and her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, on Love Is Blind, the flight attendant and realtor recently shared that she did find "forever love" in the pods during season 3. "This one is long overdue. Just because I didn’t come out of LIB...
WUSA
Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo and 'Full House' Co-Stars Remember Comedian on Anniversary of His Death
Kelly Rizzo penned a touching tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, on Monday, honoring the first anniversary of the Full House star's death. Several of Saget's friends and former co-stars also chimed in with remembrances. "One Year. Our hearts are so heavy," Rizzo wrote. "How could I not have...
WUSA
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Luke Galbranson
Sorry, Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson shippers, the couple has decided to call it quits! The Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that after less than three months of dating, it's officially a wrap for the Bravolebrities. "Luke and I are...
WUSA
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls 'Doing Cocaine' and Dancing on Tables in the '90s
Gwyneth Paltrow had quite a time in the '90s. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 50-year-old Goop founder reflected on her rise to fame, which came before the social media age. "It was great! I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!"...
WUSA
Gayle King Marks 11 Years at CBS News in Her Iconic Yellow Dress: 'To Another 11!'
Gayle King is ringing in her 11th year with CBS Mornings in her signature yellow dress! On Monday, the 68-year-old co-host celebrated the special occasion by keeping with tradition and donning the same yellow-and-white sleeveless dress she first wore for her very first episode on Jan. 9 in 2012, and has worn every year since.
WUSA
Victoria Beckham Wishes Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz a Happy Birthday Amid Rift Rumors
Victoria Beckham had a sweet birthday wish for her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. On Monday, the 48-year-old fashionista took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her big day. "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," the former Spice Girl wrote next to a picture of her...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Meri Brown 'Permanently Terminate' Marriage -- Read Their Statement
It's officially over between Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown. The former couple took to social media on Tuesday to release a joint statement on the status of their marriage. "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own...
WUSA
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer: Sophie's Life Is a 'Trainwreck' (Exclusive)
How I Met Your Father kicks off new episodes in just a few weeks, and only ET exclusively debuts the season 2 trailer!. The minute-long trailer opens with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), as they lament entering their 30s and how much of a "trainwreck" their lives still are. They're all still trying to find "the love of [their] lives," but as Sophie shares, "the world is not that simple anymore" as the friends continue to go through the highs and lows of trying to date in the modern age.
WUSA
Prince Harry Acknowledges His Part in the 'Breakdown' of His Relationship With Prince William and King Charles
Prince Harry is taking ownership of his role in the major rift between his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opened up to Michael Strahan on Monday's Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. Strahan asked the father of two if he felt...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Michael Reveals the Shocking Extent of His Affair as Angela Breaks Down
Michael's affair with another woman is a lot more serious than he at first made it seem. On part two of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, Angela returned to filming after losing her temper on Usman and walking out, and Michael revealed the shocking extent of his relationship with another woman.
WUSA
Shawn Mendes Debuts New Haircut: See The Drastic Transformation
Shawn Mendes isn’t showing mercy when it comes to his latest look! Over the weekend, the "When You’re Gone" singer showed off a new haircut. The 24-year-old singer was spotted sporting a new buzz cut -- noticeably saying goodbye to his signature curls. Mendes was spotted rocking the...
WUSA
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
WUSA
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders 'Like Each Other a Lot,' Source Says
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders could be a thing! A source tells ET that the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have been hanging out -- a lot. "Pete and Chase have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot," the source says. "They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."
WUSA
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser
The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
WUSA
Hugh Jackman Addresses Steroid Use Rumors for 'Wolverine'
Hugh Jackman's heard the rumors and innuendo when it comes to whether he took steroids to get jacked for his role as James "Logan" Howeltt, aka Wolverine. And to the 54-year-old action star, the topic is a laughing matter. During an interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the...
WUSA
'You': Joe Goldberg Becomes the Hunted in Eerie Season 4 Trailer
Joe Goldberg is now the hunted. Netflix dropped the official season 4 trailer for You on Monday, which finds Joe (Penn Badgley) attempting to turn over a new page as he settles into life in London under a new persona: college professor Jonathan Moore. Of course, it's only a matter of time before the past catches up to Joe, as he struggles to fight the urge to revert back to his old, obsessive ways.
WUSA
'Carnival Row': Watch the Trailer for the Final Season Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne
Ahead of Carnival Row's return with its second and final season, Prime Video released the official trailer for the Victorian fantasy-drama series starring Orlando Bloom as inspector Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as a fae named Vignette Stonemoss. According to the streaming platform, humans and creatures will continue to...
Comments / 0