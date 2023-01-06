John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten) and his longstanding post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd. are eying up an unexpected achievement: Representing Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a new song, “Hawaii.” “Hawaii” — which also marks Public Image Ltd.’s first new song in about eight years — is far from the kind of maximalist pop Eurovision tends to produce. Instead, it’s an understated and emotional ballad Lydon wrote for his wife, Nora, who’s been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the...

