Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.
Diana Damrau Cancels Berlin State Opera Concerts
Diana Damrau has canceled her upcoming performances at the Berlin State Opera. The soprano took to social media and said, “I regret that I will be unable to perform at the Staatsoper Berlin next week due to illness. I am so sorry to disappoint anyone who was planning to attend. I am grateful that the talented soprano Hanna-Elisabeth Müller will be filling in for me.”
John Lydon and Public Image Ltd. Are Aiming for Eurovision Glory With New Song ‘Hawaii’
John Lydon (a.k.a Johnny Rotten) and his longstanding post-punk outfit Public Image Ltd. are eying up an unexpected achievement: Representing Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with a new song, “Hawaii.” “Hawaii” — which also marks Public Image Ltd.’s first new song in about eight years — is far from the kind of maximalist pop Eurovision tends to produce. Instead, it’s an understated and emotional ballad Lydon wrote for his wife, Nora, who’s been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the...
Behind the Band Name: Thin Lizzy
First printed in 1937, The Dandy was a British children’s comic magazine, which continued running as a print edition through 2012. Inside, The Dandy stories followed hundreds of different comic strips, featuring the misadventures of some colorful characters, including Tin Lizzie, a metallic robot maid, illustrated by Jack Prout, which appeared in the periodical throughout the 1950s.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
Miley Cyrus Sings in the Shower While Promoting Upcoming Single
The musician's new song is set to release later this week.
Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon is bidding to represent Ireland in Eurovision Song Contest
Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon, better known to many as Johnny Rotten, will compete to represent Ireland in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
Jen Cloher, DMA’s and Marcus Whale: Australia’s best new music for January
Each month our critics pick 20 new songs for our Spotify playlist. Read about 10 of our favourites here – and subscribe on Spotify, which updates with the full list at the start of each month
This is what Rammstein's Du Hast would sound like being covered by Viking shamen
Nordic folk heroes Skáld give Rammstein's industrial metal classic Du Hast a folky makeover
Nigerian Photographer Stephen Tayo Shows His Range In New London Exhibition
Lagos-based 28-year-old photographer Stephen Tayo has made a name for himself as a vivid documentor of Nigerians’ unique fashion sense for the New York Times, VICE, and Vogue, as well as a portraitist of major African cultural figures like Burna Boy and Davido. This fall, however, Tayo was featured in Human Stories: The Satirists, a group exhibition at London’s NOW Gallery. The show, which also featured Thandiwe Muriu, Bubi Canal, Leonard Suryajaya, Nyugen Smith, and Thy Tran, explored satire in photography and how it can be used to develop and nurture interconnected identities of gender, race, and class. In recent years, Tayo...
Olivia Rodrigo Shares a Video From the Studio: “Working On So Many New Songs”
January 8 marked two years since Olivia Rodrigo released her name-making hit “drivers license.” To celebrate the milestone, the singer shared a clip in the studio, confirming new music is indeed on the way. The short, black-and-white video was posted to her Instagram story. In the clip, she...
Wet Leg share Unknown Mortal Orchestra remix of ‘Chaise Longue’
Wet Leg have shared a remix of breakout single ‘Chaise Longue’ by New Zealand psychedelic rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra – check it out below. Wet Leg released Chaise Longue in June 2021 as their debut single and the buzzy, indie anthem quickly went viral. The Isle...
The Warehouse Project Is Heading To Rotterdam With DJ EZ, Bicep, Kerri Chandler & More
Manchester-born rave outpost The Warehouse Project has just announced a new party in a new location. Running across the bank holiday weekend this year (April 20-23), WHP will be planting its flag in Rotterdam, the Dutch city with its own long and proud dancefloor history. It’ll be the first time...
‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Episode 1 Recap: The Witching Hour
It’s true: Nicolas Winding Refn is an acquired taste. It’s true also that after Too Old to Die Young, the ferocious Amazon Prime series he co-created with comics writer Ed Brubaker, the acquisition of that taste should be required by law. An experiment in bold colors, long takes, laconic performances, tedium, horror, disorienting bursts of the supernatural, and no-bones-about-it criticism of the police as a fascist vanguard, TOtDY is, without qualification, one of the very best television shows ever made. NWR 1, his critics 0. So what does the guy responsible for Drive and The Neon Demon do for a small-screen...
Yung Hugo Shares ‘Waytaku Bwar Kanyaw’ And ‘Sunflower’ From Upcoming Album, ‘Make Karen Great Again’
Yung Hugo’s Make Karen Great Again is finally arriving. The Myanmar-based Karen rapper took to Facebook yesterday (January 8) to share the tracklist to his highly anticipated sophomore album and follow-up to 2020’s Blessed. The album was originally slated to be released in July last year, according to...
Wheel’s James Lascelles and Jussi Turunen on their unique brand of guitar harmonies and the meaning of prog
The Finnish/English prog-metallers roll into uncharted territory with a blazing new EP and explain why it’s all about musical freedom. When Finnish/English prog-metal rockers Wheel got together in 2015, celebrity wasn’t on their radar. “The goal was never about making us as famous as possible,” says vocalist/guitarist/songwriter James Lascelles. “It was just an artistic outlet, and at least so far, I’m amazed we’ve gotten this far with that mindset, because it seems it’s not that normal.”
Prince Harry accuses British royal family of colluding with 'devil' tabloid press
Prince Harry has said he had made public his rifts with the British royal family and taken on the press to try to help the monarchy and change the media, the latter described by his father King Charles as a "suicide mission". In the first of a series of TV...
Frank Diamond’s Enrapturing Photography: An Interview
Are you ready to immerse yourself in the captivating and atmospheric world of photographer Frank Diamond?. With a signature style that blends photomontage and a dim, poetic atmosphere, Frank’s work is not for the faint of heart. But fear not – behind every haunting image lies a deeply personal story, as Frank uses his art as a way to heal and overcome negative experiences. From hiding the faces of his subjects to using masks and abandoned locations, Frank’s photography is an exercise in introspection and the search for identity.
