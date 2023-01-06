Read full article on original website
Mulch company triples Knoxville tree service’s disposal cost
Inflation has hit everyone across the country recently. As consumers, we see price hikes all the time and so do small business owners.
TN identifies spot in Morristown as a potential site for future industrial development
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that a site in Morristown showed promise as a future spot for industrial development. The department's "Certified Sites" program is meant to help local governments across the state prepare large sites to be "construction ready" for...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
WATE
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
Morristown elementary school unveils new book vending machine
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An elementary school in Morristown said students have a new way to grab their next favorite books — a vending machine. Fairview-Marguerite Elementary School unveiled its new book vending machine on Monday. They said students can be rewarded for being amazing readers or student leaders with tokens. Those tokens can then be used to get books out of the vending machine.
wvlt.tv
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required. USPS is hosting...
WYSH AM 1380
Veterans Breakfast is this Saturday
(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law. The breakfast will be held Saturday, January 14th...
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
Owner surrenders of animals take months at Young Williams Animal Center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knox County who want to surrender their animals will need to wait until March, said Janet Testerman, the CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. "That is so we can manage the flow of animals coming into the shelter, and have space for those animals that have nowhere else to go," Testerman said.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Fire damages Maryville home on Huffstetler Road
Crews are working on a structure fire in Blount County Tuesday, according to Chief Doug McClanahan.
WATE
Alcoa mayor and vice mayor making history
Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
2 bald eagles photographed in Alcoa
Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.
Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – City of Greeneville officials are facing a federal lawsuit filed by former assistant police chief Michael Crum, court records show. According to a complaint filed with the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Crum is seeking damages of more than $1.25 million after his termination in December […]
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
Animal control officers, community members concerned about YWAC adopting dogs with aggressive behaviors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In emails between the Knox County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division and the Knox County District Attorney General's office, animal control officers had concerns about Young-Williams Animal Center adopting animals with behavioral issues. Animal control officers wrote about one case, where an animal was deemed a...
WATE
Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man
Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
1450wlaf.com
Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
2 arrested after Lee Co. authorities report finding meth, weapons at car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash. According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following: The LCSO reports that a […]
