Kodak, TN

WATE

Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters

With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Morristown elementary school unveils new book vending machine

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An elementary school in Morristown said students have a new way to grab their next favorite books — a vending machine. Fairview-Marguerite Elementary School unveiled its new book vending machine on Monday. They said students can be rewarded for being amazing readers or student leaders with tokens. Those tokens can then be used to get books out of the vending machine.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required. USPS is hosting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Veterans Breakfast is this Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law. The breakfast will be held Saturday, January 14th...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Alcoa mayor and vice mayor making history

Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
ALCOA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs

Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WJHL

Greeneville facing $1.25M lawsuit from fired asst. PD chief

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – City of Greeneville officials are facing a federal lawsuit filed by former assistant police chief Michael Crum, court records show. According to a complaint filed with the United States District Court in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Crum is seeking damages of more than $1.25 million after his termination in December […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019 that are the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation have been identified, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday. Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville …. Human remains found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Traffic on I-75 north in Campbell County is backed up at MM 133.6

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A non-injury accident on I-75, almost to Caryville on the northbound side, has traffic backed up for miles. Taking Highway 116 out of Lake City/Rocky Top is your best bet to avoid an even longer delay. Responding units are the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

