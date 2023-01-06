ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
WHAS 11

Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls 'Doing Cocaine' and Dancing on Tables in the '90s

Gwyneth Paltrow had quite a time in the '90s. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 50-year-old Goop founder reflected on her rise to fame, which came before the social media age. "It was great! I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!"...
WHAS 11

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Luke Galbranson

Sorry, Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson shippers, the couple has decided to call it quits! The Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that after less than three months of dating, it's officially a wrap for the Bravolebrities. "Luke and I are...
WHAS 11

Victoria Beckham Wishes Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz a Happy Birthday Amid Rift Rumors

Victoria Beckham had a sweet birthday wish for her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. On Monday, the 48-year-old fashionista took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her big day. "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," the former Spice Girl wrote next to a picture of her...
WHAS 11

Jessie J Shares Video of First Trimester Struggles After Announcing Pregnancy

Jessie J is getting real about the first trimester of her pregnancy. The "Bang Bang" singer shared a video on Sunday documenting the struggles of the first trimester. "I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF 😂😭🤣🤰🏻🥱🤤🤢🤮😵‍💫🙄😂😭😏🤮😳," she captioned the video.
WHAS 11

See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer

Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHAS 11

'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer: Sophie's Life Is a 'Trainwreck' (Exclusive)

How I Met Your Father kicks off new episodes in just a few weeks, and only ET exclusively debuts the season 2 trailer!. The minute-long trailer opens with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), as they lament entering their 30s and how much of a "trainwreck" their lives still are. They're all still trying to find "the love of [their] lives," but as Sophie shares, "the world is not that simple anymore" as the friends continue to go through the highs and lows of trying to date in the modern age.
WHAS 11

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Haircut: See The Drastic Transformation

Shawn Mendes isn’t showing mercy when it comes to his latest look! Over the weekend, the "When You’re Gone" singer showed off a new haircut. The 24-year-old singer was spotted sporting a new buzz cut -- noticeably saying goodbye to his signature curls. Mendes was spotted rocking the...
WHAS 11

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders 'Like Each Other a Lot,' Source Says

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders could be a thing! A source tells ET that the Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars have been hanging out -- a lot. "Pete and Chase have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot," the source says. "They're both funny, so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural."
WHAS 11

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser

The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
WHAS 11

Hugh Jackman Addresses Steroid Use Rumors for 'Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman's heard the rumors and innuendo when it comes to whether he took steroids to get jacked for his role as James "Logan" Howeltt, aka Wolverine. And to the 54-year-old action star, the topic is a laughing matter. During an interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy