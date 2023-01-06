Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Princess Charlotte’s Bridesmaid Dress Tailor Finally Breaks Silence About the Meghan and Kate Drama
It's been years of he said, she said and who made who cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Now the tailor is speaking out.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Gucci Mane’s record label takes another hit with latest arrest
Rapper Mac Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, that left one person dead in December 2022. Bates is signed to Gucci Mane’s music label, 1017 Records. The 25-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge for the killing of Markeith Taylor....
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Pleads With Judge For Extra Time To Track Down Disgraced Ex-Billionaire In $4.5 Million Battle, Hours After Mogul Was Spotted In Beverly Hills
Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John has rushed back to the court pleading for three more months to try and serve the disgraced musician with his $4.5 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, St. John was in court this week asking for another extension on service. In December, St. John sued West accusing him of breaching an agreement they had. The business manager said he was hired in March 2022 by West who agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k for his work. However, St. John said he was only paid...
Inside look at Young Thug’s former mansion (video)
As Young Thug prepares for his RICO trial on the second week of January 2023, images of his former mansion in the upscale Buckhead section of Atlanta have been leaked to the public. The $3.1 million home which includes a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars is...
‘Rolling out’ remembers Atlanta gospel great Kevin Lemons
Atlanta gospel legend Kevin Lemons‘ representatives have confirmed over social media that the famed gospel artist died on Jan. 7. He was 44. “It is with great sadness that we announce the transition of our founder – Kevin Lemons,” the statement read. “Please keep his wife, Tiunna, family and Higher Calling lifted in prayer as we all process this sudden loss. Thank you all for the outpouring of love already shown. We are so appreciative and grateful for each of you!”
Lamar Odom recalls when brothel owner allegedly tried to kill him
Lamar Odom’s TMZ special “Sex, Drugs & Kardashians” aired on Jan. 2, and the former basketball player opened up about almost everything regarding his past. During the segment, Odom discussed his drug addiction and how he nearly died in 2015 at the Love Ranch South in Nevada. Odom claimed that the brothel owner, Dennis Hof gave him pills, in an alleged attempt to kill him.
Janet Jackson will reportedly set #MeToo checks in place for her crew members
With rapper Ludacris, the iconic American singer and actress Janet Jackson will embark on her forthcoming tour beginning Apr. 14, 2023. The Together Again American tour comes after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson is taking extra safety precautions by reportedly implementing a #MeToo check for her dancers and crew members.
New music Friday: Chip Pirrs, NBA YoungBoy, 21 Lil Harold and Queen Naija
As the new year arrives, newer artists are consistently releasing new music. One of those artists is Chip Pirrs, who intends to release more songs after his 2022 project A.S.M.R. Chip Pirrs’ music can be described as a one-of-a-kind abstract experience and a combination of multiple genres. “It’s all...
Prince Harry shares why he told Meghan Markle to wear little to no makeup
In Prince Harry‘s new memoir, Spare, he shares intimate details about preparing his wife, Meghan Markle, for her first meeting with his father, then-Prince Charles. The Duke of Sussex detailed the moments where he shared his father’s preferences for not liking women who wore too much makeup. He also shared that his “Pa,” as he calls his father, wanted women to wear their hair down.
50 Cent claims Jay-Z didn’t want him to perform at 2022 Super Bowl show
Rapper 50 Cent was part of one the biggest Super Bowl halftime shows in history last year, but apparently, there was tension in the air during the process. Initially, it was a surprise to see 50 Cent performing because he wasn’t in the commercial with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar promoting the halftime show. In a recent interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” the rapper spoke about why he thinks he was left out of the ad.
Raz B shares the truth about how B2K felt about Omarion
Every time B2K is mentioned in the headlines now, it’s probably dealing with drama. Omarion has openly talked about how the group had chemistry before he joined, and how he felt like an outsider. The R&B singer even released a documentary about the drama and breakup of the group.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
116K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 2