The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO