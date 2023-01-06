Read full article on original website
NDSU knocks off USD in Fargo
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snapped its winning streak with a 73-61 defeat at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Fargo. The loss dropped USD’s record to 8-9 (3-2 Summit) while the Bison won their third straight game and improved to 6-11 (3-2 Summit). It was the 186th all-time meeting between the two schools that […]
fightinghawks.com
Late Free Throw Allows SDSU to Escape UND, 60-59
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Despite leading for the first 30 minutes of the contest, North Dakota suffered a 60-59 decision to South Dakota State inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Saturday afternoon. The Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 SL) trailed by 15 points before intermission but went on a 25-5...
abc17news.com
North Dakota State defeats South Dakota 73-61
FARGO, N.D. — Led by Jacari White’s 18 points, the North Dakota State Bison defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 73-61. The Bison improved to 6-11 with the victory and the Coyotes fell to 8-9. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News...
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: UND ends tough stretch at South Dakota State
The University of North Dakota women's basketball team closes out a tough, three-game stretch against South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon from Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D. Watch the Hawks. All UND women's basketball games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home of Economy Fighting Hawks...
LIVE BLOG: SDSU vs. NDSU in the National Championship
SCOREBOARD The scoreboard will update throughout the game 3:42 p.m. – Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown connection. Jackrabbits lead 45-21. 3:35 p.m. – Jason Freeman with the interception for SDSU. They get the ball back and they’re looking to seal a victory in Frisco. 3:29 p.m. – NDSU has added a touchdown. […]
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
CBS Sports
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State odds, predictions: 2023 FCS championship game picks by proven expert
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits seek their first FCS title in program history Sunday when they take on perennial power North Dakota State in the 2023 FCS championship game. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The top-seeded Jackrabbits (13-1) joined the FCS in 2004 and have emerged as a force but came up short against Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game. The No. 3-seeded Bison (12-2) are the defending FCS champions and have captured nine national championships since 2011.
KELOLAND TV
Watertown full of pride for both NDSU, SDSU ahead of FCS championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Waege family is very familiar with the FCS National Championship experience in Frisco, Texas. And that’s led to plenty of extra questions from South Dakota State fans for Lana Waege, mother of North Dakota State sixth-year senior defensive end Spencer Waege. Lana told KELOLAND News Friday she’s been fielding questions about Frisco and the FCS National Championship experience all the time since SDSU’s 39-18 semifinal win over Montana State.
Saturday Scoreboard – January 7
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on a busy Saturday: NHLSabres 6, Wild 5 – F/OT MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 60, UND 59NDSU 73, USD 61MSU Moorhead 76, Augustana 57USF 90, U-Mary 84Northern State 96, Wayne State 69 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSDSU 105, UND 72NDSU 79, USD 76Augustana 64, MSU Moorhead 40U-Mary […]
114th Fighter Wing to fly over SDSU-NDSU game
The 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls, will be flying over the FCS National Championship game on Sunday.
SDSU Collegian
Jackrabbit superfan follows his alma mater into national title game
Keith Jensen has been an avid follower of South Dakota State athletics for over 70 years. The self-proclaimed “Jacks number 1 fan” arrived in Frisco, Texas Thursday with his wife Cherie to watch his alma mater take on North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game Sunday at Toyota Stadium.
fightinghawks.com
Hawk-ey Talk with Virg Foss: A New Foe Brings An Old Friend
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- It's been 39 years since I last saw Rick Zombo, so a hearty welcome back this weekend to Coach Zombo and his Lindenwood (Mo.) University Lions for a weekend hockey series with the UND Fighting Hawks. Zombo, who is leading Lindenwood's arrival in NCAA Division I...
SDSU looks to win first-ever FCS championship title
The SDSU football team has been in Frisco before, but that didn't end the way the Jacks were hoping. This year, they'll play rival NDSU as SDSU seeks their first-ever title.
KELOLAND TV
A Frisco welcome for SDSU, NDSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The banner was hung on the outside of the business and the staff is wearing Jackrabbit gear. It’s FCS championship time in Frisco, Texas, and the city is ready for South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University. The two teams meet in the championship game on Sunday.
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s going to be packed’: Bar to host FCS watch party
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As SDSU fans flock to Frisco for the FCS championship game, many will also be cheering on the Jackrabbits from home. SDSU fan Derek Kreutzfeldt is getting in the game day spirit early with the Frisco special at Gateway Lounge. “I saw it online...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbits fans arrive in Frisco with 24 hours to game time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many this is the team’s first true championship experience. Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are live from Frisco.
Fans making their way south to Frisco
With the FCS Championship game kick-off nearing, South Dakota State University fans are starting to head down south to cheer on the Jackrabbits.
