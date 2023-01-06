Read full article on original website
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To DineVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Walnut Creek Seniors’ Lunch Café at Temporary New LocationZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Cowell's Insanity Defense Rejected by First Appellate District of CaliforniaOakland, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Mountain View
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after he allegedly kidnapped a woman before assaulting her in his apartment, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County
On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
Suspected drunk driver scares McDonalds crowd after driving on sidewalk
The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man today who gave passersby a scare earlier in the day as his car jumped the sidewalk at 24th Street in front of McDonalds. No one was hurt in the incident, which occcured just after noon. The driver, who police allege was intoxicated,...
One person dies in Sheriff's custody in Redwood City
One person died while in custody of law enforcement on Saturday, according to a statement from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
goldrushcam.com
After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda
ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants
TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police
OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
Elderly woman robbed in parked car in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman that took place Friday night, according to Palo Alto police. The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive. A woman in her 70s returned to her parked car and placed her purse on the […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Dance studio left reeling from new vandalism in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 9, 2023) — The new year has started like the old one concluded with more vandalism to Clayton Valley Dance Academy’s entry way and other neighboring tenants of the Clayton Valley Shopping Center along Ygnacio Valley Road. This time, however, an arrest was made of...
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
San Francisco police offer $50K reward for information on tourist's murder
The San Francisco Police Department is offering a reward of $50,000 to identify, arrest and convict the person(s) responsible for killing a tourist last summer.
