KTVU FOX 2

Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
PITTSBURG, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County

On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
goldrushcam.com

After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police

SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies after ‘major' crash in Los Gatos: police

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after a “major” traffic collision Sunday morning, the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department announced in a press release. The car crash happened around 9:52 a.m. in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Belgatos Road where two vehicles collided. At least two people, including the drivers of […]
LOS GATOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Missing Concord teen found dead near highway: Police

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police publicly confirmed the body discovered on the side of Highway 4 Saturday afternoon to be missing teenager Damond Lazenby Jr. Lazenby, 19 and a Pittsburg resident, was declared missing after last being seen in the early hours of New Year's Day, officials said. Family members...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car collision kills 1, severely injures another in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. - A man has died, and a woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a tree near Orinda, officials said. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the adult female driver and the adult male passenger were traveling eastbound on SR-24 near Oak Hill Road when the car, a Toyota Yaris, left the roadway and collided with a tree in the center median, CHP of Contra Costa said.
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

12-year-old Oakland girl missing for days: police

OAKLAND, Calif. - A girl who is considered "at risk" has been missing from Oakland for days, police said. Tania Bernubez of Oakland was last seen Thursday around midnight in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Officials did not have a description of her clothing but said she was wearing white and blue shoes.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly woman robbed in parked car in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery of an elderly woman that took place Friday night, according to Palo Alto police. The incident occurred at around 7:36 p.m. in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive. A woman in her 70s returned to her parked car and placed her purse on the […]
PALO ALTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Dance studio left reeling from new vandalism in Concord

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 9, 2023) — The new year has started like the old one concluded with more vandalism to Clayton Valley Dance Academy’s entry way and other neighboring tenants of the Clayton Valley Shopping Center along Ygnacio Valley Road. This time, however, an arrest was made of...
CONCORD, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA

