TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.

TRACY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO