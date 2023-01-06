ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB

If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Brock Purdy Surpasses Patrick Mahomes In A Key Category

The magic carpet ride has continued for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, as he led the team to its 10th straight win on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 13-4 record. The 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Purdy’s fifth in as many starts, making...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job

The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Yardbarker

The Steelers Would Be Making A Mistake If Organization Does Not Bring Underrated Player Back In 2023

The off-season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is just beginning after the 2022 regular season came to a screeching halt on Sunday following a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. The team found a way to somehow extend head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s non-losing season streak and finished up at 9-8. The future seems to be bright after what many expected to be a rebuilding year. Plenty of decisions will have to be made in the coming weeks and months about who the franchise still wants to have around, as well as determine what coaches and players may be expendable. One player not being talked about just yet is the brother of the team’s best player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Bears are on the clock and they have plenty of options

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith did his former team a huge favor on Sunday. By deciding to go for a two-point conversion (and converting it) in the final minute, Smith's team was able to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third win of the 2022 season. That win, combined...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Reporter Reveals Testy Exchange Between Lions, Packers

Sunday night saw the close of the NFL regular season for the 2022-23 season. With the world watching, two NFC North rivals faced each other, with only one having a shot at the playoffs. The game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers was a great one to close...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears

Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Did Former Steelers QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Praise Rookie George Pickens While Taking A Shot At Chase Claypool?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Wide Receiver George Pickens wowed the NFL with some of the most amazing catches of the season. Pickens gained notoriety throughout the league for his incredible hands and ability to contort his body to come down in bounds. The rookie made the catch of the year against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the 2022 season. The Steelers’ former quarterback released his latest episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger and sang the rookie phenom’s praises.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Is First Player In NFL History To Do This

Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback problem on their hands with Dak Prescott? Heading into the postseason, there likely isn’t a team still alive that is as unsure about the most important position on the field as the Cowboys are with Prescott. Outside of the Baltimore Ravens, who...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy