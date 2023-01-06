Read full article on original website
TikToker Has Warning For Anyone Thinking About Moving To The South
You can’t stop people from moving south, and it’s not just during the cold winters up north. People are relocating here all year round. Heck, I did it myself back in 2000. It’s why some of the nation’s fastest growing cities are right here in the southeastern United States. See below. But as the old saying goes, look before you leap.
North Carolina Proud: A-List Carowinds Attraction One Of Top 5 Coasters In The Country
Rollercoasters. You either love or hate them. Put me in the love category. Though I have to say I’m not one that has to be on the tallest, fastest, or other record-breaking rides. I’ll go on them sure, but some of my favorites are sufficiently average. And that’s ok! But if coaster thrills are your favorite then you’re certainly glad Cedar Fair took over at Carowinds. Since purchasing the park in 2006 they have invested heavily in it adding many attractions. This includes several new roller coasters- Intimidator, Fury 325, and Copperhead Strike. This makes perfect sense as Cedar Fair’s original park Cedar Point in Ohio is known for having some of the best coasters in the world. And now, so is Carowinds. A list by BlooLoop has the author, a self-described aficionado, ranking his 10 favorite roller coasters. And one of Carowinds premiere attractions was in the top 5 coasters in the country.
Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon
Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
Costco Planning New South Carolina Location Documents Suggest
Ahh, Costco. It’s famous for bulk buys, great hot dogs and pizza, free samples and bargain gas. It’s nice when there’s a Costco conveniently located. This news appeals to me specifically, since the proposed locale is right down the road from my home. When I read the headlines about Costco planning new South Carolina location, I have to admit I got a little excited. Yes, that’s where I am these days. LOL. But hey, when you need enough paper towels or toilet paper to supply a small village you’ll be happy it’s close by. According to WSOC, zoning documents filed with Lancaster County indicate a developer shows interest in an Indian Land, South Carolina location. The land sits east of Highway 521 between Possum Hollow Road and Sandal Brook Road. The spot is a vacant 28-acre parcel. If you’re familiar with the area, there’s a Lowe’s Home Improvement store not too far from that area.
Get Your Food Delivered By Train At This North Carolina Restaurant
If you’re a native Charlottean you may remember the Cotswold staple restaurant “Hotel Charlotte”. I have a lot of core memories of the restaurant. But one that stood out to me as a small child was the model trains that ran overhead throughout your meal. I always thought that was so cool and it was fun to watch them as you waited for your food. But this restaurant in Raleigh takes it to another level. Instead of just watching a train, your food is delivered by a model train at the North Carolina restaurant. It’s a Mexican restaurant called Dos Taquitos and it has been around since 1991. The train at Dos Taquitos runs around the restaurant and is used to deliver appetizers (think Queso and Guac) and desserts to tables throughout the restaurant.
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
Five Facts You May Not Have Known About Charlotte, North Carolina
Maybe you just moved here. It could be you have lived in the Charlotte area all your life. Here are the top five facts you may not have known about Charlotte, North Carolina. I have been in the Charlotte area most of adult life. My entire career has been here but I must admit I was shocked at a few of these. When I go to Carowinds, especially when I was little, I loved the Gold Rush roller coaster. Turns out there was a very good reason why that roller coaster had that name.
When Are Charlotte’s First Snow Chances This Winter?
My parents were in town for this past Christmas and reminded me of this picture. It was taken on a Christmas night, gosh, ten maybe 12 years ago. Our house in Indian Trail never looked better and this photograph became our family Christmas card for the next season. We moved to the Charlotte area in spring of 2006 and that snow was the earliest we’d seen to that point (still is, I believe). You can usually depend on one or two small dumpings of the fluffy white stuff from the sky a year, but as of today, we’ve yet to have ANY appreciable snow in the area…yet. Now there’s no need for panic or disappointment, of course. It’s been my experience that late January/early February are the best times for snow expectation in the Queen City. And this can actually be backed up with science. Based on the last thirty years of data, the area averages 3.5 inches of snow each season. That being said, this is a “La Niña” year. What that means is a warmer, drier atmosphere. I can almost see small eyes welling up with tears of despair at this news but wait! Just because it’s a La Niña year doesn’t mean it’s impossible. WCNC chief meteorologist, Brad Panovich explains.
Own Your Own Restaurant Thanks To North Carolina Business Owner
You may never have heard of Burgaw, North Carolina or Richard Johnson. However, that’s about to change. When Johnson moved to Wilmington from New York City, he realized the small city of Burgaw was full of untapped potential. And now, according to Spectrum News, he’s giving the city a chance to gain national recognition and growth. Johnson launched the Own Your Own restaurant competition, offering a million dollars for one lucky winner to open the restaurant they always dreamed of. The businessman brought the coastal city Fat Daddy’s Pizza, a New York style pizzeria. Johnson realized after moving to the area, there was room for such a restaurant. So, he contacted an old friend and encouraged him to start up Fat Daddy’s. And, Johnson also teamed up with Emmaline and Kevin Kozak for Burgaw Brewing opening this month. Next, he wants another lucky would-be entrepreneur to see their dreams come true.
Biggest Donuts in North Carolina Are Located in Charlotte
Hmmm, ever thought about the world’s biggest donut? I am not really sure where the world’s largest donut is, but I do hear Charlotte has some pretty big ones you could try out. The bigger the better, right? One bakery in Charlotte, North Carolina is serving up some of the biggest donuts that you can find in the Tar Heel state.
Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC
A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
Popular Sandwich Shop Opens New Location In Ballantyne North Carolina
I really enjoy a good Banh Mi sandwich. In fact, I just wrote a story recently about food trends for the new year. And, one of the trending items was pickled foods. The pickled veggies are one of my favorite parts of the Banh Mi. Now, a popular sandwich shop opens a new location in Ballantyne Village. Crispy Banh Mi has three other locations in and around Charlotte. The family owned business first opened in 2016. And, according to The Charlotte Observer, Banh Mi connoisseurs have eleven varieties to choose from at Crispy Banh Mi. The Crispy’s Favorite has ham, pork roll, head cheese and grilled chicken. Plus, there’s also grilled pork or chicken. Furthermore, there’s even an option for vegetarians. All the sandwiches feature carrots, daikon, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeno. Additions include avocado, fried egg or added meat at an upcharge.
Union County Parents Sue Over School Calendar Change
There’s a North Carolina school calendar law that requires most school districts to begin the year in late August and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. According to The Charlotte Observer, the calendar strives to support the tourism industry. However, several Charlotte area districts recently ignored this, starting the school year earlier. They give various reasons, including trying to match up with community colleges. But, on December 13, Union County school board held a special meeting and approved a start date of August 9. This is nearly three weeks earlier than allowed by law. The board unanimously approved the decision. And now, as two union county parents sue over the calendar change, we’re finding out their objections. Dominique Morrison is a stable owner and parent who offers riding lessons and camps. She claims the earlier calendar start hurts her business and ability to feed horses and stay open, costing her $30,000 in lost revenue. Union County parent and plaintiff Francis Ward is also against the earlier start date. They want the calendar declared invalid.
Charlotte’s “Beach Putt” Could Be The Next Big Sand Game
There are two things I love to do, not just in the summer, but year-round: go to the beach and play golf. So, if there’s a way to combine these two passions… I mean if you can play cornhole, football, and whatever else I see down at the dirty Myrtle, why not golf? I’ve said many times in life we are all just a really dumb idea away from fortune and glory. And by dumb, I don’t necessarily mean stupid as much as simple. For example, “Beach Putt.”
Those Second Chance Lottery Tickets Payoff
Happy birthday to Dondrell Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, and for winning $200,000 in a second-chance drawing. The North Carolina Education lottery has chances to win for a second chance, so don’t throw tickets away. Lee, a 59-year-old retail worker who turns 60 in a week, said he is still in a state of awesomeness! The lucky man says, “It’s just unbelievable.” Mr. Lee beat some long odds of 1.7 million entries in the drawing. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $142,500. He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and possibly take a vacation someplace warm.
Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 Lottery Scratch-off
Congratulations go to Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia, North Carolina. Gilchrist had great fortune winning $100,000 from buying a $5 scratch-off ticket from a new North Carolina lottery game. The new game is called FIRE which apparently is paying off. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,251. What a great way to begin a new year!
