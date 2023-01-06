My parents were in town for this past Christmas and reminded me of this picture. It was taken on a Christmas night, gosh, ten maybe 12 years ago. Our house in Indian Trail never looked better and this photograph became our family Christmas card for the next season. We moved to the Charlotte area in spring of 2006 and that snow was the earliest we’d seen to that point (still is, I believe). You can usually depend on one or two small dumpings of the fluffy white stuff from the sky a year, but as of today, we’ve yet to have ANY appreciable snow in the area…yet. Now there’s no need for panic or disappointment, of course. It’s been my experience that late January/early February are the best times for snow expectation in the Queen City. And this can actually be backed up with science. Based on the last thirty years of data, the area averages 3.5 inches of snow each season. That being said, this is a “La Niña” year. What that means is a warmer, drier atmosphere. I can almost see small eyes welling up with tears of despair at this news but wait! Just because it’s a La Niña year doesn’t mean it’s impossible. WCNC chief meteorologist, Brad Panovich explains.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO