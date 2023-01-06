Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Golden Globes Face Uphill Battle Tonight with Popular “FBI,” “The Rookie” Against Them, No Good Will, Few Stars, Low Key Host
The return of the Golden Globes tonight will be an uphill battle for viewers. Airing opposite the returning awards show are two hours of “The FBI” on CBS, and two hours of “The Rookie” on ABC. They’re each hit shows with core followings. It’s doubtful their audiences will peel away to watch the Globes.
Viewers slam Golden Globes as ‘woke’ as award ceremony returns
The Golden Globes returned to the small screen last night, and fans were not pleased — slamming the event as “woke” and “boring.” The awards show made a comeback after not airing on NBC last year due to a diversity scandal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NBC abruptly pulled the plug on airing the 2022 Golden Globes, citing the need for “meaningful reform” by the embattled organization. Host Jerrod Carmichael, 35, touched on the HFPA’s controversy in his monologue, revealing why he believed he was chosen to host: “I’m here because I’m black.” “This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last...
Showbiz411
Golden Globes Unfunny Host Draws Silence From A List Crowd With Nasty Whitney Houston Joke
The Golden Globes host Jarrod Carmichael is drawing extreme criticism for his nasty joke about Whitney Houston tonight. He quipped that they wanted to thank the Beverly Hilton, “the hotel that killed Whitney Houston.” I doubt the Globes will be invited back to the hotel. Carmichael has been...
Showbiz411
Directors Guild TV Nominees: “Severance” Gets 2 Nods, “Maisel,” “Lotus” in the Mix
The DGA nominations for television have been announced. They’re a little weird. In drama, two of the five slots went to “Severance” on AppleTV. The other three were “Ozark,” “Euphoria,” and “Better Call Saul.” Nothing for “The Crown.” And nothing for broadcast TV.
Prince Harry Sips Tequila with Stephen Colbert on ‘Late Show,’ Predicts Diana Could Have Closed “Distance” Between Him and William
Prince Harry is just about everywhere these days, and last night, that meant he was right in Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show studio, joining the host for a revealing interview about his family and new life after leaving his duties as a royal. Harry, who talked at length about his strained relationship with his brother Prince William, and how he remembers his late mother, kicked off his chat with the host over a generous pour of tequila provided by Colbert. Over drinks, Harry dished about his personal life, sharing details that had been kept private for years before he left the royal family...
Showbiz411
Tom Cruise Snubs National Board of Review Gala Honoring “Top Gun Maverick,” Skips Dinner
Tom Cruise is only taking his producer’s hat seriously when it comes to the Producer’s Guild, but not for the phony baloney National Bored of Review. Last night, Cruise skipped the annual fan based gala thrown by the NBR even though they named “Top Gun Maverick” their Best Picture. The NBR thought they’d get Cruise as a big celebrity guest. But he was too busy working on “Mission Impossible 17” to fly in for the event.
HuffPost
'White Lotus' Creator Mike White Gives Hilariously Drunk Speech After Globes Win
"I was gonna give this speech in Italian but I’m too drunk because there’s no food," the show creator said at the award show.
Showbiz411
Dr. Dre’s Legal Letter to Marjorie Taylor Greene Cites Copyright Law: “Stop Playing My Music”
The great rapper and headphone entrepreneur Dr. Dre has had it with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. He’s sent her a cease and desist letter to stop playing his music at her rallies and on social media. Dre joins a lot of other artists like the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen who’ve demanded politicians not use their music to endorse their campaigns and platforms. In this case, the song is “Still D.R.E.” You can read Dre’s letter here. The best line is: “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with laws of our country.” I think he overestimates her understanding of anything.
Showbiz411
Horror Film “M3GAN” Scores $30 Mil Weekend, Name in News Right Now Doesn’t Hurt
The big movie of the weekend had nothing to do with Oscars or other awards. It was “M3GAN,” a horror film that scored $30 million in its opening weekend. The name “Megan” is certainly in the news right now, and you know what i’m talking about. Is it a coincidence? (Are there coincidences?) With Prince Harry’s book all over the internet for the last week, the timing couldn’t be better, right?
Showbiz411
Lady Gaga Running Up That Hill as Netflix Revives 2011 “Bloody Mary” for “Wednesday,” Song Goes to Number 11 on iTunes
Last year Netflix caused Kate Bush’s 1985 song, “Running Up That Hill,” to become a monster hit thanks to its inclusion in “Stranger Things 4.”. Now Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” is at number 11 on iTunes. Why? The obscure 2011 song is in the hit show “Wednesday.” And it took off about three weeks ago. There’s a speeded up version which Lady Gaga endorsed by dancing to it on TikTok. She’s not stupid. She’ll take an 11 year old song turning into a hit.
Showbiz411
Marjorie Taylor Greene Back on Twitter After Afternoon Lockout Over Dr. Dre Music Kerfuffle
Marjorie Taylor Greene is back on Twitter. She claimed she was locked out all afternoon after getting into a copyright battle with Dr. Dre. She’s used his music for appearances. He sent her a cease and desist letter. Then Greene ever doing it. But Twitter disabled a video she posted with Dre’s music.
Showbiz411
Death Knell for Movie Houses: NYC’s Chelsea Loses Main Multiplex, Cinepolis Theater, Today
Today is the last day for the Cinepolis Theater on West 23rd St in Chelsea. For a long time the multiplex was a Cineplex Odeon establishment. Then eight years ago it was taken over by Cinepolis. Now it’s gone. A post on the website reads: “Dear valued guests, We...
Entrepreneurs are charging up to $50,000 to preserve people's memories in books, films, and even holograms before they die as the personal-memoir business ramps up
Rutger Bruining's company, StoryTerrace, charges $5,000 to turn a family film into a 3D video that people can watch via a virtual-reality headset.
