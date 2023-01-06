ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Viewers slam Golden Globes as ‘woke’ as award ceremony returns

The Golden Globes returned to the small screen last night, and fans were not pleased — slamming the event as “woke” and “boring.” The awards show made a comeback after not airing on NBC last year due to a diversity scandal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NBC abruptly pulled the plug on airing the 2022 Golden Globes, citing the need for “meaningful reform” by the embattled organization. Host Jerrod Carmichael, 35, touched on the HFPA’s controversy in his monologue, revealing why he believed he was chosen to host: “I’m here because I’m black.” “This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last...
Decider.com

Prince Harry Sips Tequila with Stephen Colbert on ‘Late Show,’ Predicts Diana Could Have Closed “Distance” Between Him and William

Prince Harry is just about everywhere these days, and last night, that meant he was right in Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show studio, joining the host for a revealing interview about his family and new life after leaving his duties as a royal. Harry, who talked at length about his strained relationship with his brother Prince William, and how he remembers his late mother, kicked off his chat with the host over a generous pour of tequila provided by Colbert. Over drinks, Harry dished about his personal life, sharing details that had been kept private for years before he left the royal family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Showbiz411

Tom Cruise Snubs National Board of Review Gala Honoring “Top Gun Maverick,” Skips Dinner

Tom Cruise is only taking his producer’s hat seriously when it comes to the Producer’s Guild, but not for the phony baloney National Bored of Review. Last night, Cruise skipped the annual fan based gala thrown by the NBR even though they named “Top Gun Maverick” their Best Picture. The NBR thought they’d get Cruise as a big celebrity guest. But he was too busy working on “Mission Impossible 17” to fly in for the event.
Showbiz411

Dr. Dre’s Legal Letter to Marjorie Taylor Greene Cites Copyright Law: “Stop Playing My Music”

The great rapper and headphone entrepreneur Dr. Dre has had it with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. He’s sent her a cease and desist letter to stop playing his music at her rallies and on social media. Dre joins a lot of other artists like the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen who’ve demanded politicians not use their music to endorse their campaigns and platforms. In this case, the song is “Still D.R.E.” You can read Dre’s letter here. The best line is: “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with laws of our country.” I think he overestimates her understanding of anything.
Showbiz411

Horror Film “M3GAN” Scores $30 Mil Weekend, Name in News Right Now Doesn’t Hurt

The big movie of the weekend had nothing to do with Oscars or other awards. It was “M3GAN,” a horror film that scored $30 million in its opening weekend. The name “Megan” is certainly in the news right now, and you know what i’m talking about. Is it a coincidence? (Are there coincidences?) With Prince Harry’s book all over the internet for the last week, the timing couldn’t be better, right?
Showbiz411

Lady Gaga Running Up That Hill as Netflix Revives 2011 “Bloody Mary” for “Wednesday,” Song Goes to Number 11 on iTunes

Last year Netflix caused Kate Bush’s 1985 song, “Running Up That Hill,” to become a monster hit thanks to its inclusion in “Stranger Things 4.”. Now Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” is at number 11 on iTunes. Why? The obscure 2011 song is in the hit show “Wednesday.” And it took off about three weeks ago. There’s a speeded up version which Lady Gaga endorsed by dancing to it on TikTok. She’s not stupid. She’ll take an 11 year old song turning into a hit.

