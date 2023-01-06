Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
BIG EAST Action Continues at Providence on Wednesday
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at Providence on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m. from Alumni Hall. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-9, 0-7) at PROVIDENCE FRIARS (10-7, 1-5) Game Info - Wednesday, Jan. 11 - 11 a.m. - Alumni Hall (2,620) Live Video (BEDN/FloSports) -...
Pawtucket Times
Cooley, Friars receive first 2024 verbal commitment from Worcester Academy's Kayvaun Mulready
PROVIDENCE – One of Providence College’s top targets from the Class of 2024 was in the house for last Wednesday’s victory over UConn. Truth be told, Kayvaun Mulready’s mind was already made up well in advance of the Friars taking down the Huskies to the delight of the sellout crowd of 12,400 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
friars.com
Friars Rally In Third Quarter But Fall To Seton Hall, 76-60
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team fell to Seton Hall, 76-60, on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Pirates improved to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in the BIG EAST, while the Friars dropped to 10-7 (1-5 BIG EAST). 1ST QUARTER:. • A...
GoLocalProv
PC’s Biggest Surprise — Scoring Balance in the Big East
The Providence College men’s basketball is in uncharted waters. For starters, the Friars never started the season 4-0 in the Big East in the previous 40-plus years. Now, after a resounding win over UConn - and escaping with a victory over St. John's - the Friars are 6-0, and the secret to the success is that PC has had unprecedented balanced scoring.
friars.com
No. 11 Men's Hockey Skates to 3-3 Tie at Army West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The 11th-ranked Providence College men's hockey team skated to a 3-3 tie against Army West Point on Sunday (Jan. 8) at Tate Rink. No. 11 Providence (11-5-6, 6-2-5 HEA) | Army West Point (6-11-3, 5-6-1 AHC) SCORE. No. 11 Providence – 3 | Army West...
Hometown Hero: Christian Toro, Lincoln
LINCOLN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Christian Toro. The Lincoln Senior earned All-American honors last Winter, breaking 70-Feet in the Weight Throw and his season’s best throw over 73-Feet has him ranked #2 in the US. “It takes time. Some kids can get in there and rip a pretty good […]
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
Turnto10.com
Bus driver cited in crash involving Prout School basketball players
(WJAR) — Charlestown police said a bus driver has been cited in an accident involving members of the Prout School girl's basketball team. Police said a bus carrying team members went off the road and crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on Kings Factory Road. Around 10 to 11...
GoLocalProv
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
whatsupnewp.com
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
Arnold Palmer played here: Storied Pleasant Valley Country Club in Sutton sold for $4.1 million
SUTTON - Michael O’Brien and Jay Kunkel tried to purchase Pleasant Valley Country Club during a foreclosure auction in 2010, but they were outbid by John Magill Sr. In March of 2020, they came close to purchasing the club from the Magill family, but decided against it because of the pandemic. Now, finally, the...
Boston surgeon arrested, Southwest Florida PD seek info on possible victims
Police in Southwest Florida are looking for possible victims of an orthopedic surgeon whose accused of inapprorpriate behavior towards patients in Boston.
GoLocalProv
7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks
It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
mybackyardnews.com
RIHS: HOLLYWOOD COMES TO WOONSOCKET, RI
Museum of Work & Culture Celebrates Chan’s Restaurant and Woonsocket’s Connections to Hollywood. (WOONSOCKET, R.I.) Join the Museum of Work & Culture, a division of the Rhode Island Historical Society, on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm for a special Valley Talk on the history of Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining in Woonsocket, RI, presented by proprietor John Chan.
ecori.org
A Greener Future for Brayton Point
Brayton Point Power Station closed in 2017. (Brayton Point LLC) Roger Williams University students in the Communities of Hope program discuss how Brayton Point in Somerset, Mass., once home to a fossil fuel power plant, is being reimagined as an offshore wind hub. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you get...
ABC6.com
Three injured in Providence crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people were injured in a car crash at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. in Providence Saturday night. Police responded to that intersection just after 8 p.m. Officers on scene tell us two adults and one infant child were taken to...
ABC6.com
‘This is dangerous’: North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown School Committee accepted the resignation of interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning Feb. 1, the committee...
GoLocalProv
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
Uprise RI
White supremacists litter state with hate literature, recruiting flyers
“Approximately a dozen flyers of hate mail from the National Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” said Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague to Uprise RI this morning in response to reports. “Police were notified this morning and are looking into the incident.”. NSC-131 is...
