When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 end?
The end of an act in VALORANT is often more exciting than it is sad, with lots of new content and changes coming up, especially to start off an entirely new episode. Episode Five as a whole introduced a ton of new changes, namely in the debut of the map Pearl and the agent Harbor, and the implementation of map rotations, collection favorites, the Swiftplay game mode, and the Ascendant ranked in competitive. Even with the episode ending, all these changes will remain, but there will be no more access to the Episode Five, Act Three battle pass.
VALORANT maps Breeze and Bind are gone, but it’s for a good reason
Maps Breeze and Bind have been removed from VALORANT for the foreseeable future while Riot Games reworks them. With the release of Episode Six, Riot has decided to remove these two maps from the game so that they can be properly optimized. A few months back, Riot did something similar with the popular map Split. In that instance, Split was removed from all modes except Deathmatch while the developers improved various aspects of the match.
Fortune awaits with TFT’s new game mode and launch of Lunar Gala event
The annual Lunar event is returning to Teamfight Tactics, offering players exclusive arenas, Tacticians, and various other personalizations. The 2023 TFT Lunar Gala event is scheduled to launch on Jan. 12 at 1pm CT. Chibi Panda Annie is hosting the event this year at the House of the Golden Rabbit. Players will have a total of 15 missions and some sweet goodies as a reward for completing the missions. The event will also feature TFT’s first temporary game mode called Fortune’s Favor.
Riot is planning a new Neeko passive that will literally transform the League champion
If you’re a League of Legends player who has been waiting for some news on Runeterra’s favorite Curious Chameleon, you’re in luck. Riot Games’ developers have unveiled a new passive they are working on for Neeko that will leave players fooled and frustrated on Summoner’s Rift.
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
Riot devs show off Neeko mid-scope abilities in new teaser video
Riot Games yesterday revealed a number of changes coming to Neeko in League of Legends this year, and one of the developers showcased them on Twitter. Riot’s TheTruexy, one of the game developers for League, posted a short video of Neeko’s updated abilities. In the video, we can see some changes to her passive, which are the main goal in her mid-scope update.
VALORANT player discovers what happens when a match hits its limits
One Redditor has discovered that VALORANT matches have a time limit that, if reached, will kick players from the lobby. I did it. I played a game in OT until the game disconnected us. from VALORANT. On the official VALORANT Reddit, one user by the name of Jaded_JacobTTV shared that...
Ex-Panda CEO responds to Smash community allegations, but players aren’t accepting the Nintendo story this time
More than a month after the initial drama surrounding the sudden cancelation of the Smash World Tour, Nintendo’s involvement, and the subsequent fallout around the Panda Cup, former Panda CEO Dr. Alan Bunney broke his silence last night after publishing a 31-page response to the situation on Dec. 6. But most of the interview was spent rehashing and adding very little clarification to his previous statements.
Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?
League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023. Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009...
New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League
League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.
2 League champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin
Riot Games is known for neglecting champions not only when it comes to balancing and making them relevant in the current meta, but also in the skins department. According to the community-made document created to help keep track of champions always left out from the new skins section, two League of Legends champions have just celebrated their second full year without a new skin.
12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play
Dota 2 is one of the most complicated MOBA games out there to play. This is down to the endless combinations of heroes and items that makes every match feel unique. No two heroes work the same and while some of them are easy to pick up and learn, others can be daunting due to their steep learning curve. This is why today we will be listing the top 12 hardest Dota 2 heroes to play in terms of beginner accessibility.
More worries flood the League of Legends community following lackluster opening cinematic
It’s been one roller coaster of a day if you’re a League of Legends fan. Today, Riot Games released a State of the Game post revealing a whole slew of changes headed to the competitive scene, including some long-requested changes to the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship. But the hype around the new formats was quickly flattened when the Season 2023 cinematic was released.
An international LoL Esports event will be hosted in London for the first time in history
If you’re a League of Legends fan that has been craving some live action on the Summoner’s Rift in the United Kingdom, you’re in luck. For the first time in the esports’ history, a major international tournament will be heading its way to the home of Big Ben.
All MTG Arena contents for Phyrexia: All Will Be One pre-order bundles
Wizards of the Coast will test out a new MTG Arena pre-order bundle strategy for the upcoming launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, offering players three separate options. Big things are happening in the Multiverse war through the upcoming Standard-legal set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE). Running from Jan. 17 up to the digital launch of ONE on Feb. 7, players can preorder up to three MTG Arena bundles. WotC has removed the Mastery Pass as an option from the Play bundle, creating a third option through a Pass bundle.
League is getting a ‘hangry jungler’ and ‘artistic mid laner’ as new champions later this year
Riot Games divulged its plans for League of Legends in the first part of 2023 in today’s LoL Pls video, including new skin lines, champion updates, and new additions to the Rift. League players will first see the arrival of Milio and Naafiri to the Rift as new champions this year. But after them, they’ll have to welcome a “hangry jungler” and “artistic mid laner.”
Version1 launches new VALORANT era with star-studded Game Changers roster that has aspirations of Ascension
The Version1 organization is going all in with its Game Changers division when it comes to its future in VALORANT, officially signing a stacked roster that looks to dominate both the NA Game Changers scene and the NA Challengers League. As first reported by Dot Esports, Version1 has signed former...
How to fix ‘stuck on applying update’ error in Overwatch 2
As a live-service title, Overwatch 2 receives updates every few weeks from Blizzard to bring new content into the game, as well as balance the various playable heroes into less volatile states. Like updates for any other game, these infrequent changes to Overwatch 2 require periods of maintenance to be implemented, which can sometimes take upwards of a few hours prior to completion.
Why did Fortnite remove the Shockwave Hammer?
Fortnite is one of the most-played games in the world right now thanks to its five-plus years of community building. Throughout that time, Epic Games has consistently changed the way the game is played through new POIs, mechanics, and weapons. But this doesn’t always end well. Sometimes, Epic has to disable the weapons it just put into the game due to bugs.
‘Next-level entertainment’: BLAST Premier will broadcast more CS:GO than ever in 2023
BLAST Premier will run seven CS:GO events in 2023 featuring some of the best teams in the world, opening the year with BLAST Premier Spring Groups (Jan. 19 to 29) and closing it with BLAST Premier World Final (Dec. 11 to 17). BLAST has also changed the format for both...
