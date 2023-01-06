The end of an act in VALORANT is often more exciting than it is sad, with lots of new content and changes coming up, especially to start off an entirely new episode. Episode Five as a whole introduced a ton of new changes, namely in the debut of the map Pearl and the agent Harbor, and the implementation of map rotations, collection favorites, the Swiftplay game mode, and the Ascendant ranked in competitive. Even with the episode ending, all these changes will remain, but there will be no more access to the Episode Five, Act Three battle pass.

1 DAY AGO