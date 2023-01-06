Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Top Semiconductor Stocks and 1 ETF for 2023: Nvidia, AMD, and Invesco Semiconductor ETF
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXQ). Jose has an interesting approach to getting exposure in chip stocks, but does Nick agree? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
NASDAQ
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
NASDAQ
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEG
In trading on Monday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.61, changing hands as high as $63.76 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.39, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the commercial real...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ
TravelCenters of America (TA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $46.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop...
NASDAQ
Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $464.30, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment...
NASDAQ
APA (APA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $43.82, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas...
NASDAQ
Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.82 per share. Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
First Solar (FSLR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
First Solar (FSLR) closed the most recent trading day at $172.41, moving +0.82% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
NASDAQ
HF Sinclair (DINO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, HF Sinclair (DINO) closed at $51.58, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the independent energy...
NASDAQ
iShares U.S. Equity Factor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LRGF
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (Symbol: LRGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.20, changing hands as high as $40.21 per share. iShares U.S. Equity Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comments / 0