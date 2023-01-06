Video conferences serve a purpose, but they're no substitute for showing up in person. Covid has changed the working lives of a big portion of our country – actually, the whole world. Half the people I know are now “Zoomers:” visible only from the waist up during working hours. So, the question to my Zoomer friends is: is that the way you want to spend the rest of your working life? If your answer is yes, please keep reading because I am going to try to talk you into going back to your workplace.

