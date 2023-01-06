Read full article on original website
Versatex announces promotions
Versatex Building Products, the manufacturer of premium PVC trim for residential exteriors has announced eight promotions to its sales and management team. Rick Kapres, Versatex vice president of sales and marketing, said, “We’ve always believed in upward mobility within our ranks, so each year we look within to develop new sales management leaders.”
Do it Best shows growth in new year
Do it Best Corp. noted this promotion within its corporate office team:. Brian Christophel, merchandise manager for heating and automotive. The company also announced the following additions to its team:. McKenna Arnett, IT security intern. Heather Cannaday, associate merchandise manager. Lisa Gamulkiewicz, order support specialist. Ahmed Hassan, warehouse department manager.
Rush named CEO of Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, the nation’s largest building materials supplier, has made it official. The Dallas, Texas-based prodealer has named Dave Rush as its new CEO. Rush was named interim CEO by the board of directors on Nov. 18, 2022, following the departure of Dave Flitman. The new CEO was also...
Aubuchon Company acquiring Zimmerman’s Hardware
Craig Zimmerman, James Dillon, Ronald Zimmerman, and Gary Zimmerman have agreed to sell Zimmerman’s Hardware in Burtonsville, Maryland, to the Aubuchon Company, the oldest and largest family-owned hardware store chain in America. “Since 1985, Zimmerman’s in Burtonsville has been a destination for customers in Montgomery, Howard, and Prince George...
In defense of the office
Video conferences serve a purpose, but they're no substitute for showing up in person. Covid has changed the working lives of a big portion of our country – actually, the whole world. Half the people I know are now “Zoomers:” visible only from the waist up during working hours. So, the question to my Zoomer friends is: is that the way you want to spend the rest of your working life? If your answer is yes, please keep reading because I am going to try to talk you into going back to your workplace.
