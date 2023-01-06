Read full article on original website
Related
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department Offices to Close at Noon Thursday, January 12 and January 19 for Staff Development
The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department Offices in both Bluffton and Beaufort will close Thursday, January 12 and Thursday, January 19 for staff development. The offices will close at noon both days. Both offices will reopen for normal business hours Friday, January 13, at 8 a.m. For more...
Comments / 0