Beaufort County, SC

beaufortcountysc.gov

Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department Offices to Close at Noon Thursday, January 12 and January 19 for Staff Development

The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department Offices in both Bluffton and Beaufort will close Thursday, January 12 and Thursday, January 19 for staff development. The offices will close at noon both days. Both offices will reopen for normal business hours Friday, January 13, at 8 a.m. For more...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

