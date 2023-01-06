Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.

