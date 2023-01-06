ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Governor Katie Hobbs’ First State Of The State Address Draws Applause For Bold Vision For Arizona

PHOENIX – On Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State Address outlining a plan for bipartisan cooperation with the Arizona Legislature to build an Arizona for everyone. Arizona’s 24th governor welcomed candid discussion about the issues facing the state and clarified her top priorities: Build a resilient, innovative and prosperous Arizona for everyone.
Governor Hobbs Announces Actions to Modernize Arizona’s Groundwater Management

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs took a step in fulfilling her promise of transparency in her administration, unsealing an until-now unreleased report that Phoenix’s West Valley is short of its 100-year supply of water required by law. She followed the drastic announcement with an Executive Order to modernize Arizona’s groundwater management.
Executive Order 4

WHEREAS, forty-three (43) years ago, Governor Bruce Babbitt convened the Arizona Groundwater Management Commission in a time of great uncertainty and adversity to ensure that Arizona remained a welcoming home for everyone for generations to come by protecting against overuse of the State’s finite groundwater; and. WHEREAS, this effort...
Arizona Republican legislative leaders respond to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ speech

PHOENIX – Arizona Republican legislative leaders issued their response to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address Monday, criticizing the Democrat on several issues. The GOP message was delivered by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borelli and House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci in a 3½-minute video posted to social media.
TRANSCRIPT: Governor Hobbs 2023 State of the State Address

Chief Justice Brutinel, Secretary Fontes, Attorney General Mayes, Treasurer Yee, Superintendent Horne, Mine Inspector Marsh, Speaker Toma, President Petersen, Leaders Terán and Cano, members of the Legislature, Supreme Court, and Corporation Commission, tribal leaders, honored guests, and Arizonans in every corner of our state,it is an honor to join you here today.
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
Governor Hobbs Statement on Federal Court Order Against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement regarding the federal court order outlining the planned injunction against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry:. “Arizona’s correctional facilities have been in desperate need of systemic improvements for far too long. Years of failed leadership have left this...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development.
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders on homelessness, elections

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs continued her First 100 Days Initiative with a pair of executive orders on Friday. The first — and second signed since Hobbs took office — reinstates a commission on homelessness and housing that was abolished in 2020. The other order signed on Friday establishes a bipartisan elections task force.
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of January 9, 2023

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona

The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
Arizona ordered to reform prison system

PHOENIX — A federal judge in Arizona ordered the state to make sweeping changes to its staffing and conditions after finding its medical and mental health care for prisoners was unconstitutionally inadequate, especially for those held in solitary confinement. The state has been held in contempt twice during this decade-long suit and fined millions for its failure to comply with settlements and submissions of misleading or false documents.
