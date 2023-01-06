Read full article on original website
azgovernor.gov
PHOENIX – On Monday, Governor Katie Hobbs gave her first State of the State Address outlining a plan for bipartisan cooperation with the Arizona Legislature to build an Arizona for everyone. Arizona’s 24th governor welcomed candid discussion about the issues facing the state and clarified her top priorities: Build a resilient, innovative and prosperous Arizona for everyone.
azgovernor.gov
Governor Hobbs Announces Actions to Modernize Arizona’s Groundwater Management
PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs took a step in fulfilling her promise of transparency in her administration, unsealing an until-now unreleased report that Phoenix’s West Valley is short of its 100-year supply of water required by law. She followed the drastic announcement with an Executive Order to modernize Arizona’s groundwater management.
azgovernor.gov
Executive Order 4
WHEREAS, forty-three (43) years ago, Governor Bruce Babbitt convened the Arizona Groundwater Management Commission in a time of great uncertainty and adversity to ensure that Arizona remained a welcoming home for everyone for generations to come by protecting against overuse of the State’s finite groundwater; and. WHEREAS, this effort...
Gov. Hobbs reveals West Valley current water supply planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Vows to File Litigation Against Gov. Katie Hobbs for Alleged Illegal Executive Orders
PHOENIX, Arizona – Monday marked the opening day for the 56th Legislative Session, but before getting down to business, the Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) and a group of Republican Legislators from the House and Senate met with the press to state they would be filing a lawsuit against newly-inaugurated Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
KTAR.com
Arizona Republican legislative leaders respond to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ speech
PHOENIX – Arizona Republican legislative leaders issued their response to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address Monday, criticizing the Democrat on several issues. The GOP message was delivered by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borelli and House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci in a 3½-minute video posted to social media.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs names 4 cabinet members focused on economy, transportation
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday, the day following her inauguration ceremony, named four more cabinet members for tourism, transportation, commerce and administration. Sandra Watson will return to her role as president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, a position she has held since October 2012.
azgovernor.gov
In Inaugural State of the State Address Governor Hobbs Commits to Building a Better Future for Every Arizonan
PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs, in her first State of the State Address, outlined how she plans to tackle the challenges facing Arizonans, embarking on a path of bipartisan cooperation with the Arizona Legislature for a better future. “The people of Arizona did not send us to this Capitol...
azgovernor.gov
TRANSCRIPT: Governor Hobbs 2023 State of the State Address
Chief Justice Brutinel, Secretary Fontes, Attorney General Mayes, Treasurer Yee, Superintendent Horne, Mine Inspector Marsh, Speaker Toma, President Petersen, Leaders Terán and Cano, members of the Legislature, Supreme Court, and Corporation Commission, tribal leaders, honored guests, and Arizonans in every corner of our state,it is an honor to join you here today.
azmirror.com
Appeals court sides with student in flap over doctoral support at Grand Canyon University
ATLANTA — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Arizona-based, for-profit Christian university breached contractual obligations by failing to provide a doctoral student with the necessary requirements to complete their degree program. Donrich Young, who enrolled in a Grand Canyon University online doctoral program in 2015, claimed the...
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices
ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
azgovernor.gov
Governor Hobbs Statement on Federal Court Order Against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry
PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement regarding the federal court order outlining the planned injunction against the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry:. “Arizona’s correctional facilities have been in desperate need of systemic improvements for far too long. Years of failed leadership have left this...
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona Freedom Caucus says will file lawsuit challenging Hobbs’ first executive order
The Arizona Freedom Caucus announced it would be filing a lawsuit challenging Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first executive order barring discrimination in hiring practices. Caucus leaders claim Hobbs is illegally legislating to, “advance her woke agenda,” by issuing executive orders.
Gov. Hobbs lays out objectives and accuses Gov. Ducey of hiding facts
In her State of the State Address, Governor Hobbs told lawmakers the water crisis is worse than they were led to believe.
What Lake Mead Needs To Get Water Levels Back Up at Drought-Hit Reservoir
"We have a long way to go to begin to pull ourselves out of this 20+ year drought in the larger Colorado River basin," expert Andrea K. Gerlak told Newsweek.
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signs 2 executive orders on homelessness, elections
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs continued her First 100 Days Initiative with a pair of executive orders on Friday. The first — and second signed since Hobbs took office — reinstates a commission on homelessness and housing that was abolished in 2020. The other order signed on Friday establishes a bipartisan elections task force.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of January 9, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 30.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
straightarrownews.com
Border Patrol to resume wall construction in Arizona
The Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction on new sections of the border wall in Southern Arizona this week. The project will fill in four gaps along the Colorado River where Arizona, California and Mexico meet. Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, installed shipping containers in this area. In...
Courthouse News Service
Arizona ordered to reform prison system
PHOENIX — A federal judge in Arizona ordered the state to make sweeping changes to its staffing and conditions after finding its medical and mental health care for prisoners was unconstitutionally inadequate, especially for those held in solitary confinement. The state has been held in contempt twice during this decade-long suit and fined millions for its failure to comply with settlements and submissions of misleading or false documents.
