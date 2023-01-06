Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
SPXU: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (Symbol: SPXU) where we have detected an approximate $86.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.4% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 74,247,350 to 79,747,350). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPXU, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneCo STNE: This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
TMF, KJAN: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY 20-YR TREASURY BULL 3X Shares, which added 7,350,000 units, or a 7.8% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with...
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Is Trending Stock United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) a Buy Now?
United Airlines (UAL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this airline have returned +11.1%, compared to the Zacks...
YETI vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are likely familiar with Yeti (YETI) and Pool Corp. (POOL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Scores a "Perfect 10" Smart Score
Global investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks, which implies that the stock has the potential to beat the benchmark index. The Smart Score tool considers eight different factors, including analyst rating, technical analysis, and insider activity, among others, before assigning a score to the stock.
Discover (DFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Discover (DFS) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Is Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Asure Software Inc (ASUR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Asure Software Inc is one of...
Crypto Rebound Leads to Surges in Solana, Ethereum, and Lido DAO
With 2022 in the rearview mirror, investors appear to be looking at the new year with fresh eyes and a much more bullish perspective. For crypto investors, this is certainly the case, with the overall cryptocurrency market having appreciated more than 4% over the past 24 hours as of noon ET.
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEG
In trading on Monday, shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.61, changing hands as high as $63.76 per share. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Financial, Materials
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 3.85% year-to-date. Federal Realty Investment Trust, meanwhile, is up 3.71% year-to-date, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is up 7.91% year-to-date.
The EV Revolution Could Surprisingly Benefit Vulcan Materials Stock (NYSE:VMC)
Logically, investors interested in profiting off the global electric vehicle rollout should consider focusing on the most viable EV stocks. However, a possibly safer and more reliable approach may be to consider critical infrastructure companies like Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). A major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, Vulcan will likely rise in relevance. Therefore, advocates of the EV industry should strongly consider VMC stock.
‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this...
Will Performance Food (PFGC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Performance Food Group (PFGC), which belongs to the Zacks Food - Natural Foods Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking...
