Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Dutch consortium invests €3.5 million in LioniX International
A Dutch consortium led by Invest-NL and FORWARD.one, and further consisting of Universiteit Twente Holding, Oost NL and PhotonDelta, invests €3.5 million in the growth ambitions of LioniX International, an Enschede-based global leader in customized microsystem solutions. The consortium sees her investment in LioniX International as an illustration of its strong commitment to further strengthening the Dutch Deep Tech ecosystem and ChipTech Twente in particular.
Groundbreaking new analytical framework can provide economic benefits for Nile countries
New research led by The University of Manchester has developed unique river basin modelling software which, for the first time, combines reservoir management, economy-wide performance, and artificial intelligence techniques to design adaptive plans for various climate change situations. Published in Nature Climate Change , it reveals solutions that can provide...
How does charitable giving affect your taxes?
Lawyer and tax expert Keith Masterman (BA ’84) explains how giving can boost your tax return. Keith Masterman is a lawyer and vice president of the tax, retirement and estate-planning group at CI Global Asset Management. He also writes about tax and estate planning for Advisor’s Edge. Meet...
ROBUST AI programme receives additional €25 million in funding from Dutch Research Council
ROBUST, an initiative by the Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence (ICAI), is supported by the University of Amsterdam and 51 government, industry and knowledge-sector partners including Radboud University and Radboudumc. The programme aims to strengthen the Dutch artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem by boosting fundamental AI research. ROBUST focuses primarily on the development of trustworthy AI technology for the resolution of socially relevant issues, such as those in healthcare, logistics, media, food and energy. The research sponsor, the Dutch Research Council (NWO) has earmarked 25 million euros for the programme for the next 10 years.
Brazil riots: U-M experts can discuss
In the aftermath of Sunday’s riots, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promises to bring rioters to justice. This morning, he met with Rosa Weber, president of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil, and other leaders to work "in defense of democracy.”. "The powers of the republic,...
I2SysBio leads a European project to obtain green hydrogen from bacteria
This is an EIC Pathfinder project endowed with more than 4 million euros to get some genetically modified bacteria to produce hydrogen using non-potable water. The project is led by the Institute for Integrative Systems Biology (I2SysBio, UV-CSIC) and has the participation of scientists and companies from Sweden, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.
Digital twins, new cancer treatments and three unicorns
A grand total of 26 spin-offs were founded at ETH Zurich in 2022. Their businesses range from new cancer drugs and sustainable water bottles to digital mapping of urban traffic flows. The ETH spin-off family also welcomed three new unicorns and raised 1.2 billion Swiss francs in fresh capital. Over...
