Decatur, AL

WAFF

Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting on Monday night. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Owner of Lamar Construction wanted on suspicion of theft

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The owner of Lamar Construction has a warrant out for his arrest on the suspicion of theft, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. In a press release from the sheriff’s office, Joel Lane Lamar was identified as the owner of Lamar Construction. According...
WAFF

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 10, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents Jan. 5• domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; person; Brunner St. NW Jan. 9• theft of property-1st degree; forgery-3rd degree; St. Andrews Church; forged checks Arrests Jan. 9 Hahn, Matthew M.; 21• robbery-3rd degree Hudson, Sindy L.; 40• theft of property-4th degree Farley, Hannah A.; 26• theft of property-4th degree• criminal tresapass-3rd degree Jacobs, Alexis P.; 21• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

WAFF

Three new Madison County lawmakers head to Alabama State House

JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 person killed in Moulton fire

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a fire in Moulton on Jan. 6, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood. According to Norwood, the call for the fire came in around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 6. Durmon McDaniel, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:20 a.m.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Wife of Woodville mayor dies in single-vehicle Scottsboro crash

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Scottsboro. According to a spokesperson with the Scottsboro Police Department, Nancy Helms was fatally injured in a crash on Alabama Highway 35 Saturday. Helms was taken to Huntsville Hospital in an ambulance where she later died...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Elkwood Section and U.S. Highway 231/431 on Tuesday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the person was taken by helicopter after the wreck. As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a gunshot victim Sunday night. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 people arrested for involvement in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. The shooting occurred at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer turned herself in on Jan. 7 after she was charged for driving under the influence. A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mercedes Rugart had warrants out from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stemming from a DUI incident, and that she turned herself in on Saturday.
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting

MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting

MADISON COUNTY, AL

