New York City, NY

Times Square machete attack suspect indicted on terrorism charges

ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpL3U_0k6GjHz800

A grand jury in New York returned an indictment Friday against Trevor Bickford, charging him with a longer slate of offenses than before in connection with the New Year's Eve knife attack on NYPD officers.

The indictment includes a slew of terrorism charges.

It comes after authorities say the Maine teen
whipped out a machete and attacked three officers , striking two of them in the head.

The suspect in the New Year's Eve stabbing, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, is set to appear in court virtually on Wednesday. NJ Burkett has more.

The attack happened near 52nd Street and 8th Avenue just after 10 p.m. Saturday, less than two hours before the ball dropped in Times Square to ring in 2023.

Moments after the attack, Bickford was shot in the shoulder by police.

The 19-year-old will be arraigned February 1.

"We are grateful for our NYPD officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, as well as our Joint Terrorism Task Force partners," Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said. "All eyes are on Times Square on New Year's Eve and these charges reflect the seriousness of this alleged threat to the safety of our city and our officers."

The full slate of charges are the following:

- Attempted Murder in the First Degree (3 counts)

- Attempted Murder in the First Degree in Furtherance of an Act of Terrorism (3 counts)

- Assault in the First Degree as a Crime of Terrorism (1 count)

- Assault in the First Degree (1 count)

- Aggravated assault on a Police Officer as a Crime of Terrorism (1 count)

- Aggravated assault on a Police Officer (1 count)

- Attempted Assault in the First Degree as a Crime of Terrorism (2 counts)

- Attempted Assault in the First Degree (2 counts)

- Attempted aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer as a Crime of Terrorism (2 counts)

- Attempted aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer (2 counts)

