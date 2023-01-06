Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Trust me as a 40 yr nurse, Great EMS.. but foremost, WE. HAVE A GREATER GOD. THIS NEROLOGICAL status intact was a miracle...
Reply
2
Related
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as he continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals that week.
FireRescue1
Ohio firefighter-medic recovering after cardiac emergency during EMS training
STREETSBORO, Ohio — A Streetsboro firefighter-paramedic collapsed while attending an EMS training session Monday, the department announced on Facebook. Other firefighter-medics and the medical control physician who was giving a presentation at the time responded to the cardiac emergency. Some in the class transported their colleague to University Hospitals...
Damar Hamlin Shares First Post Since Medical Emergency
Damar Hamlin shares a small update on social media with the millions supporting him and asks for more prayers for his continued progress. Damar Hamlin had one of the most insane weeks for an active athlete in recent memory. During Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated on the field and was transferred to the hospital in critical condition. As the world watched we all came together to pray for Hamlin and awaited the next update. Over the next few days, he showed progress and began breathing on his own. Now Hamlin is speaking out on social media and showing he’s hopeful for the road ahead.
Bills Recognize Medical Personnel Pregame After They Help to Save Damar Hamlin’s Life
The Buffalo Bills took a moment to recognize their entire medical and athletic training staff ahead of their Week 18 home tilt against the New England Patriots Sunday. The 14-person team has been credited for helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest six days ago on “Monday Night Football.”
Comments / 1