Aston Villa are attempting to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno in January - despite having Lucas Digne and Ashley Young already, as boss Unai Emery also has his eyes on a new winger amid Gerard Deulofeu links

Brendan Rodgers insists he's 'not a magician' as he bemoans rivals' spending power
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted he's 'not a magician' as he battles to keep his team challenging against their big-spending rivals. The Foxes have had a big slip-off in the 2022-23 season so far, as they sit 13th in the standings with just five wins in 18 games. Leicester...
Everton make contact with Villarreal over former Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma, but financial restrictions mean Premier League strugglers want to agree loan deal with option to buy at the end of the season
Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, Premier League, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, AFC Bournemouth, Nathan Broadhead, Óscar Villarreal, Ipswich Town Football Club, Frank Lampard. Everton have asked about Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as they continue to work through a list of targets. The Premier League strugglers are trying to bring in...
Wrexham and Stevenage conjure up FA Cup magic, Barcelona moves into LaLiga lead: Weekend Review
Another weekend of European football is in the books and, once again, there is drama everywhere you look. Minnows Wrexham and Stevenage have waltzed their way past Premier League opposition and into the fourth round of the FA Cup, while Barcelona took an almighty step ahead of Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race.
Graham Potter's Chelsea can't even compete against a Man City without star players, and fans are fed up
MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City sent Chelsea crashing to a fifth defeat in seven games and out of the FA Cup as goals from Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden sealed an easy win at the Etihad Stadium. The third-round defeat means Chelsea's only hope of silverware this season...
Exclusive: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's first Saudi home! £175m ($210m)-a-year star is staying in a lavish suite at Riyadh's Four Seasons hotel and will rack up a £250,000 ($300,000) bill in a month... with his entourage taking up 17 rooms!
Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted little time in ensuring he and his family are royally received in their new homeland, MailOnline can reveal. The star striker, whose move to Saudi Arabia last week has made him a super-millionaire, is living in accommodation for a King that affords him the best view of the capital in the plushest of surroundings. The former Manchester United star who has signed for the largely unheralded Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League with a package worth more than £400m ($485m), is staying in the Kingdom Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the country.
