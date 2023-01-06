Aston Villa are attempting to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno in January - despite having Lucas Digne and Ashley Young already, as boss Unai Emery also has his eyes on a new winger amid Gerard Deulofeu links

Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted little time in ensuring he and his family are royally received in their new homeland, MailOnline can reveal. The star striker, whose move to Saudi Arabia last week has made him a super-millionaire, is living in accommodation for a King that affords him the best view of the capital in the plushest of surroundings. The former Manchester United star who has signed for the largely unheralded Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League with a package worth more than £400m ($485m), is staying in the Kingdom Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the country.

2 DAYS AGO