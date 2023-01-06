ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aston Villa are attempting to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno in January - despite having Lucas Digne and Ashley Young already, as boss Unai Emery also has his eyes on a new winger amid Gerard Deulofeu links

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Brendan Rodgers insists he's 'not a magician' as he bemoans rivals' spending power

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted he's 'not a magician' as he battles to keep his team challenging against their big-spending rivals. The Foxes have had a big slip-off in the 2022-23 season so far, as they sit 13th in the standings with just five wins in 18 games. Leicester...
chatsports.com

Everton make contact with Villarreal over former Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma, but financial restrictions mean Premier League strugglers want to agree loan deal with option to buy at the end of the season

Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, Premier League, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, AFC Bournemouth, Nathan Broadhead, Óscar Villarreal, Ipswich Town Football Club, Frank Lampard. Everton have asked about Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as they continue to work through a list of targets. The Premier League strugglers are trying to bring in...
chatsports.com

Exclusive: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's first Saudi home! £175m ($210m)-a-year star is staying in a lavish suite at Riyadh's Four Seasons hotel and will rack up a £250,000 ($300,000) bill in a month... with his entourage taking up 17 rooms!

Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted little time in ensuring he and his family are royally received in their new homeland, MailOnline can reveal. The star striker, whose move to Saudi Arabia last week has made him a super-millionaire, is living in accommodation for a King that affords him the best view of the capital in the plushest of surroundings. The former Manchester United star who has signed for the largely unheralded Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League with a package worth more than £400m ($485m), is staying in the Kingdom Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy