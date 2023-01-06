Read full article on original website
Manatee detectives make an arrest for 2006 murder in Bradenton
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that after 16 years of investigation, detectives have made an arrest for the murder of a local man.
Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries
Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that occurred a residence in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The shooting took place at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 5443 Griffin Rd, the home of 46 year-old Reid Newman.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
No charges, but no job after Florida deputy found with 9 mini whiskey bottles in cruiser
A 32-year-old sheriff's deputy in Florida was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
Man fatally shot in Tampa; police investigating
The Tampa Police Department was called to the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police investigating Tampa shooting that left man dead
Tampa Police are investigating a shooting after a man was pronounced dead on Sunday night. There is no suspect in custody at this time.
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
Woman, child rushed to the hospital after shooting in Clearwater
A woman and child are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater on Sunday.
Items found possibly linked to disappearance of Timothy Braddy
It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County.
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
FWC: Man grabs gun, runs away from officers alongside Gandy Bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Heavy police presence was seen around Gandy Bridge Thursday night in St. Petersburg while a search went on. At around 9:30 p.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were on patrol and were checking people fishing along the bridge, a news release explains. During...
Tampa woman arrested, charged in airport assault case
Federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it, officials said Thursday.
HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire
BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
Family devastated after fire destroys their Pasco County home
The McGarry family has been living out of a hotel for almost a week after their home on Domino Drive in Holiday burned down just four days into the new year.
Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident
A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
HCSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shots ring out during an argument in Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting between two relatives. According to investigators, two men got into a verbal dispute around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville on Friday. The argument escalated and both men were...
