Hillsborough County, FL

fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire

BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident

A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
DUNEDIN, FL

