Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Naba...
New Warren Co. reps reflect on first week in Frankfort during early session
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first part of the legislative session adjourned on Friday, and with that, two area lawmakers wrapped up their first experiences at the state capitol in Frankfort. The session started Tuesday, adjourned Friday, and will reconvene in early February. This year, Warren County has two...
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
