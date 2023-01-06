ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KY

WBKO

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Naba...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WBKO

Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Elections and Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be conducting a special election. This is being done to fill the Kentucky Senate, District 19, vacancy now that former State Sen. Morgan McGarvey has been sworn-in to serve Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

