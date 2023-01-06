Read full article on original website
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments
BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and...
Browns coaches, players respond to Jadeveon Clowney: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went scorched Earth on Thursday in an interview with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and it dominated the day in Berea after the Browns sent him home before practice. Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin discussed his comments as did Kevin Stefanski, Myles Garrett and others.
Houston Chronicle
Where will the Texans pick in the 2023 NFL draft?
Texans NFL draft picks: Houston blows shot at top spot with comeback win. The team owns two first-round selections. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Texans took care of business on the football field Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, this victory will have negative implications...
Colts vs. Texans: Inactive players for Week 18
Nick Cross S — Chris Williams DT — CB Stephon Gilmore was questionable going into the matchup and is inactive. Rookie S Nick Cross is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The Colts traded up for him in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.
FOX Sports
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after criticizing team; unlikely to play at Steelers
Jadeveon Clowney’s last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/7: Clowney Goes Away, Media Leadership Gurus, and the Descent into Blech
The Cleveland Browns started this week on a high note and a chance for a game with real meaning. We end it with the team’s dysfunction once again splattered all over what used to be newspapers, absolutely zero press focus on the game itself, and lots of questioning of the team’s leadership.
Colts vs. Texans: Top photos from Week 18
Here are the top photos from the Week 18 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, a game Indy lost 32-31 at Lucas Oil Stadium:
