Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Where will the Texans pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

Texans NFL draft picks: Houston blows shot at top spot with comeback win. The team owns two first-round selections. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Texans took care of business on the football field Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, this victory will have negative implications...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after criticizing team; unlikely to play at Steelers

Jadeveon Clowney’s last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh.
CLEVELAND, OH

