‘The devil is in the detail’ for free community college in Massachusetts
Free community college could be a reality in Massachusetts, but key parameters — including who exactly qualifies for the tuition and fee reprieve — remain open questions. New Gov. Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka have both broached support for free community college models, though their initial plans contain marked differences.
country1025.com
Massachusetts’ Most Bizarre Town Names
People like to goof on the Boston/Massachusetts accent. People love to talk about how our town names are unpronounceable to outsiders. Forget about the accent and pronunciations – we have some downright weird town names in Massachusetts!. Some of them have just become normal to us (hi Braintree!) and...
country1025.com
Did You Go Through A Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Today in Mass? Ben Affleck May Have Served You.
Boston has been abuzz all day with news that “the American Royal Family” of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in town. They’re here shooting an ad for Dunkin’ and Ben took a little time to work the drive-thru window. So…. do you get your morning...
koamnewsnow.com
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
wgbh.org
What happens when you lose your home at 72?
As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
country1025.com
Fast Food – Who Has the Most Locations in Massachusetts? Here’s the Top 10
Place your bets! Who has the most locations in the Bay State?. If you just guessed McDonald’s – great guess – but it’s wrong. Fast and casual has worked it’s way into our every day lives. We’re so full of chores, and work, and daily tasks that sometimes there’s no time to whip up a satisfying home-cooked meal. In fact, many of us don’t even know where to start to whip up a home-cooked meal so a quick bag of hot grub comes in pretty handy. Because of that there is no shortage of fast food options sprinkled throughout the state. So which fast food empire is cranking out the most here in Massachusetts? A peek at location numbers will give us a quick read. Here are the Top 10 Fast Food Franchises in Massachusetts based on # of locations:
Poll: Mass. residents want to keep controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
eenews.net
Mass. unveils plans to roll back gas in new buildings
Massachusetts energy officials are planning to shrink natural gas’s role in heating new buildings, as new Democratic Gov. Maura Healey faces steep challenges with her energy and climate agenda. Late last year, the Department of Energy Resources issued draft and final rules that promote electrification of space and water...
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
SNAP Update: Massachusetts Set To End Emergency SNAP Benefits — When To Expect Last Payment
Pandemic SNAP, or P-EBT, is set to expire in February for Massachusetts SNAP recipients. WWLP 22News reported that the last SNAP emergency allotments are scheduled to go out on March 2. SNAP Benefits:...
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam
There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
WCVB
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-0f-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
5 Popular Fast Food Chains Massachusetts Does Not Have
Founded by actual firemen, this sub chain is super delicious, or I thought it was back when I lived in Florida. Ham and provolone sub toasted! Awesome. Established since 1921, the original slider place may have had one location in central Massachusetts way back in the day, but none recently. New York has some, however.
Gov. Healey’s Inauguration Speech: Housing, Free Community College, Child Care, Climate Change, & Economy Among Top Priorities
BOSTON – Mr. Speaker, Madame President, and members of the Legislature, Madame Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary,. Members of the Governor’s Council and the Cabinet, Former Governors, First responders, members of the armed services, veterans, and distinguished guests,. Residents of our beloved Commonwealth,. We gather today...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
