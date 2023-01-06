Read full article on original website
NHL
'THIS IS SO SICK'
CHICAGO - There are some buildings - like this one - that take your breath way. Most of us can only imagine what it's like to stand at centre ice here, before the 19,717 seats that make it one of the NHL's largest. While the next step, certainly, is getting...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
Buffalo continues a 4-game homestand tonight against Philadelphia. Don Granato cancelled practice Sunday in favor of an off-ice meeting, a reality that could be the norm for the Sabres as they navigate a grueling month of January. The Sabres' opened a run of 13 games in 22 days with their...
NHL
Cayden Primeau recalled from Laval on emergency basis
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis on Monday afternoon. The move comes after veteran Jake Allen was listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Allen was slated to start tonight's game against the Kraken at the Bell Centre, but...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/9
A 2-1-0 week against three division leaders last week. Three home games this week. With three games on the schedule this past week, the Kings kicked off the 2023 campaign with three tough tests against division leaders. Going 2-1-0 on the week, the Kings potted 10 goals and gave up just eight.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Sabres
Hitting the midpoint of their 2022-23 schedule, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (14-18-7) are in New York State on Monday to take on Don Granato's Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2). Game time at KeyBank Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Oilers: 21 - 17 - 3 (45 pts) Kings: 23 - 14 - 6 (52 pts) Only Calgary (899) and Vancouver (838) have scored more goals against Edmonton all-time than the Kings' 784.
NHL
SEA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Habs will look to sweep their season series against the Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre on Monday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad breathed a sigh of relief when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at the Bell Centre on Saturday night, putting an end to the team's seven-game winless streak. The Habs overcame a trio of goal deficits at 1-0, 2-1, and 4-3 with tallies from forwards Joel Armia (2), Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield, and Josh Anderson. Armia, who has three goals in his past two games after scoring his first of the season against the New York Rangers last Thursday, was named the first star of the game, while forwards Jake Evans (two assists) and Jonathan Drouin (one assist) earned the second and third stars, respectively. Captain Nick Suzuki (2), forwards Evgenii Dadonov (2), Christian Dvorak, and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic also collected helpers. Goaltender Jake Allen made 18 saves in the win.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Bertuzzi expected back for Red Wings coming off surgery
Allen day to day for Canadiens; Barzal could return to Islanders after upper-body injury. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return for the Red Wings against the...
NHL
Beniers sets Kraken record with 5-game goal streak in win against Sabres
BUFFALO -- Matty Beniers scored for the fifth straight game to set a Seattle Kraken record in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists for the Kraken (24-12-4), who have won six straight. Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves for his first win since Dec. 18.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
Preview: January 10 vs. New Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim to halt their current skid Tuesday, going head-to-head with the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 25-8-7 (57 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 6, Blue Jackets 3
Tampa Bay delivers a bounce back performance on Tuesday against Columbus. Led by four points from Nikita Kucherov, the Lightning returned to home ice with a convincing 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Bolts have now won eight-straight games at AMALIE Arena. After a disappointing finish to...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
'A GOOD START'
ST. LOUIS - Make no mistake: Darryl Sutter is very much a numbers guy. But the "percentages," he explains, can take a hike. "Guys should get more current on it," the coach said of his powerplay, which enters tonight's game against the Blues operating at 19.7% efficiency rate. "Percentages on the powerplay are not relevant. It's actually goals for-and-against that are relevant in special teams.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Tyler Bertuzzi set to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Winnipeg
"(Tyler) Bertuzzi will be in tomorrow," head coach Derek Lalonde confirmed after Monday's practice. "Obviously the move of sending Elmer (Soderblom) down freed that up." Bertuzzi has been out of the lineup since Nov. 30 with an upper-body injury, and also missed 13 games earlier this season. Lalonde said Bertuzzi,...
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 09.01.23
ST. LOUIS - Darryl Sutter and the Flames left Chicago wanting more from their "young players." Walker Duehr - who was recalled along with Jakob Pelletier prior to the road trip - could help provide that spark. As the team returned to practice on Monday at the Enterprise Center, Duehr...
NHL
Penguins travel to Montreal for wake of Letang's father
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins were scheduled to fly home Monday, having been away from Pittsburgh since Dec. 31. Plans changed. On their way back from a 4-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, the Penguins made a detour to Montreal and attended the wake of defenseman Kris Letang's father, Claude Fouquet.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Danielle Fujita
Flames skating coach helping players in all levels of Calgary organization. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Calgary Flames skating coach Danielle Fujita:. Name: Danielle Fujita. Job title: Skating...
