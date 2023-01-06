Read full article on original website
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zions Bancorporation Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.21% Yield (ZION)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), which saw buying by CEO Harris H. Simmons.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 9, 2023
Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is one of the leading branded food company of North America.Shares of have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its robust pricing actions, which aided the top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. During the quarter, earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect strength in the company’s brands and ongoing execution of the Conagra Way playbook. The company delivered improved service levels and productivity, which along with its efforts to combat inflation, helped it sail through the inflationary pressures and industry-wide supply chain hurdles. Conagra expects gross inflation to moderate through the remaining part of fiscal 2023. Encouragingly, management raised its fiscal 2023 guidance for organic sales and adjusted earnings per share based on a robust first-half show and sustained business momentum.
After Hours Most Active for Jan 10, 2023 : KGC, BHC, PFE, LYV, V, CHPT
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.46 to 11,199.32. The total After hours volume is currently 93,201,771 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is +0.01 at $4.62, with 14,652,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the...
Mirion Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MIR
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.07, changing hands as high as $7.18 per share. Mirion Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why CrowdStrike Stock Slumped While the Market Bumped Higher Today
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) might be a top cybersecurity company on the market these days, but it wasn't tops with investors on Tuesday. Its stock price fell by nearly 1% on the day due to an analyst's downgrade; by contrast, the S&P 500 index motored ahead by almost the same percentage.
Here's How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks in 2023
The S&P 500 closed lower on Monday after starting the session strongly, while the Nasdaq gave up a much larger gain to finish the day 0.6% higher. The swings on Monday and at the end of last week extend the bout of choppiness and volatility that could remain with the market for a while.
SEB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $3890.93, changing hands as high as $3985.62 per share. Seaboard Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $85.62, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria. VOYA GLOBAL EQUITY DIV AND PREM OPPTY FD...
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $97.82, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls...
Humana (HUM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $481.59, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the health insurer had...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Caterpillar (CAT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Phillips 66 (PSX) to Acquire All Public DCP Midstream Units
Phillips 66 PSX entered an agreement to increase its stake in DCP Midstream LP DCP, one of Colorado’s largest oil and gas businesses. Phillips 66 will purchase all of the public common units of DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion. The acquisition will double its stake in DCP Midstream to 86.8%.
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed the most recent trading day at $134.19, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the security software...
