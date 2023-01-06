Chase bank set to enter Memphis market

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., the nation’s largest bank, announced plans Friday, Jan. 6, to open at least six branches in Memphis within the next two years.

Chase officials said Memphis has been on the company’s radar for several years.

“We’ve even had customers travel to Little Rock to access our branch services,” said David Howell, Chase market director. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our Memphis-area customers more choice and convenience.”

The anticipated branch locations are listed below:

557 S. Highland St., Memphis

1035 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville

7945 Winchester Road Ste 101-102, Memphis

Poplar Avenue at Perkins Road, Memphis

Poplar Avenue at Exeter Road, Germantown

253 Goodman Road W, Southaven

Chase officials said the branches will be designed to create a “casual and relevant space for the community,” including various meeting spaces such as booths, meeting pods, an open living room and a digital access bar.

In addition, the branch will offer Chase Private Client services providing customers with priority service, exclusive benefits and personalized investing guidance.

Chase, which reported assets of $3.31 trillion in 2022, said eight to 10 employees will staff each branch.

Entry-level employees will be paid no less than $20 per hour and receive the complete benefits package, valued at an average of $16,000 annually per employee in this pay range.

Benefits also include health care coverage and retirement savings.

JPMorgan Chase has maintained a commercial banking office in Memphis since 2016, led locally by Tom Simpson.

“Adding branches will lift up business across our firm and give our clients and communities access to even more resources to help them make the most of their money,” Simpson said.

The commercial banking team serves mid-sized companies across the region.

JPMorgan Chase has more than 4,000 business customers and more than 120,000 consumer customers in the area through its credit card, home lending, auto finance and other businesses.

“When Chase enters a community, we bring the full force of the firm,” said Justin Brevity, Chase region director for the Southeast.

“In addition to going above and beyond to serve our customers, we are going to be engaged in the community and collaborating with our neighbors to create an even brighter future here in Memphis.”