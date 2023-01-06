ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Chase bank set to enter Memphis market

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2oP6_0k6GR3hx00

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., the nation’s largest bank, announced plans Friday, Jan. 6, to open at least six branches in Memphis within the next two years.

Chase officials said Memphis has been on the company’s radar for several years.

“We’ve even had customers travel to Little Rock to access our branch services,” said David Howell, Chase market director. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our Memphis-area customers more choice and convenience.”

The anticipated branch locations are listed below:

  • 557 S. Highland St., Memphis
  • 1035 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville
  • 7945 Winchester Road Ste 101-102, Memphis
  • Poplar Avenue at Perkins Road, Memphis
  • Poplar Avenue at Exeter Road, Germantown
  • 253 Goodman Road W, Southaven

Chase officials said the branches will be designed to create a “casual and relevant space for the community,” including various meeting spaces such as booths, meeting pods, an open living room and a digital access bar.

In addition, the branch will offer Chase Private Client services providing customers with priority service, exclusive benefits and personalized investing guidance.

Chase, which reported assets of $3.31 trillion in 2022, said eight to 10 employees will staff each branch.

Entry-level employees will be paid no less than $20 per hour and receive the complete benefits package, valued at an average of $16,000 annually per employee in this pay range.

Benefits also include health care coverage and retirement savings.

JPMorgan Chase has maintained a commercial banking office in Memphis since 2016, led locally by Tom Simpson.

“Adding branches will lift up business across our firm and give our clients and communities access to even more resources to help them make the most of their money,” Simpson said.

The commercial banking team serves mid-sized companies across the region.

JPMorgan Chase has more than 4,000 business customers and more than 120,000 consumer customers in the area through its credit card, home lending, auto finance and other businesses.

“When Chase enters a community, we bring the full force of the firm,” said Justin Brevity, Chase region director for the Southeast.

“In addition to going above and beyond to serve our customers, we are going to be engaged in the community and collaborating with our neighbors to create an even brighter future here in Memphis.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Chase Opening First Memphis Branches in 2023

Memphis, TN – Chase will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years. The branch locations are listed below:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis hosts career program for unschooled, unemployed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent program designed to give Memphians the tools to jumpstart their careers is being hosted by the City of Memphis. The program is called ‘Opportunity R3: Rethinking, Rebuilding and Rebranding.’ It is for Memphis residents ages 16-24 who are either out of school or out of work, according to city officials.
MEMPHIS, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Memphis

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Memphis, TN-MS-AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG Promotes Angelique Brown to Director of Sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales. Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team.  Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Athletic Ministries flooded with 59,000 gallons of water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Athletic Ministries closed its “Grizzlies Center” after a frozen pipe burst over the holidays, flooding 90 percent of the complex with an estimated 59,000 gallons of water. MAM is a critical program that serves 2,000 young people daily across Memphis with character-building after-school activities. The Memphis faith-based, non-profit organization is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Three detained in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

If We Lose the Oak Court Mall

If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Sports and Event Center holds first event Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sounds of whistles and buzzers signaled life had started at the brand-new Memphis Sports and Event Center on Saturday. The $60 million dollar facility is the first part of the new Liberty Park in Midtown -- an exciting project breathing new life to the historic fairgrounds. It’s also something city leaders have been trying to get off the ground since 2005.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Hundreds seek answers and resources at Memphis Crime Commission community forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community members met with Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and other law enforcement professionals for a community crime forum. “Every community should be at the table," one attendee said. "When we’re bringing solutions to the community, and we haven’t even talked to the people, it ain’t gonna work.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement

Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, also known as Gangsta Boo who passed away at the age of 43. Gangsta Boo was best known as one of the members of the Three 6 Mafia rap group. The circumstances around her death...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Downtown shooting leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Memphians React to DA Mulroy’s First 100 Days in Office

MEMPHIS, TN — ‘The DA’s office does give a sense of hope like Memphis is moving in the right direction, and that’s what this year has been about: progress,” said one community organizer. Shelby County’s first Democratic district attorney in decades, Steve Mulroy, just crossed...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy