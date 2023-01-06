ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

'House of the Dragon' Wins Golden Globe for Best Drama Series

House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, won the top drama series prize at the Golden Globes. The blockbuster series, which was the premium cable network's most-watched premiere in its history, beat out Severance, Ozark, The Crown and Better Call Saul for Best Television Series - Drama. Series...
WHAS 11

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser

The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
WHAS 11

Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
WHAS 11

'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer: Sophie's Life Is a 'Trainwreck' (Exclusive)

How I Met Your Father kicks off new episodes in just a few weeks, and only ET exclusively debuts the season 2 trailer!. The minute-long trailer opens with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), as they lament entering their 30s and how much of a "trainwreck" their lives still are. They're all still trying to find "the love of [their] lives," but as Sophie shares, "the world is not that simple anymore" as the friends continue to go through the highs and lows of trying to date in the modern age.
WHAS 11

Adam Rich, 'Eight is Enough' Star, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, known for his role on the sitcom, Eight is Enough has died. He was 54. TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the site, Rich was found dead in his Los Angeles home. The cause of death has not been released. The actor’s rep mourned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Why Amanda Seyfried Missed Her First Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Limited Series

Amanda Seyfried is a first-time Golden Globe winner!. The 37-year-old actress scored her first Golden Globe award for her performance as disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, in the Hulu limited series, The Dropout, in the Best Actress -- Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film category. Her win comes months after she snagged her first Primetime Emmy.
WHAS 11

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy