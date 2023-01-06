Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Reacts to Possible Dutton Family Member Death by Season's End (Exclusive)
Cole Hauser is preparing for devastation on Yellowstone. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 47-year-old actor on the Moet platform at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and he reacted to fan theories that a Dutton will soon die on the Paramount Network series. "I'm not the man to ask, but...
WHAS 11
'House of the Dragon' Wins Golden Globe for Best Drama Series
House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, won the top drama series prize at the Golden Globes. The blockbuster series, which was the premium cable network's most-watched premiere in its history, beat out Severance, Ozark, The Crown and Better Call Saul for Best Television Series - Drama. Series...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
WHAS 11
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser
The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
WHAS 11
Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
WHAS 11
'NCIS' Crossover Sneak Peek: Alden Parker Meets the 'NCIS: Hawaii' Team (Exclusive)
The three-hour crossover event kicks off Monday night with NCIS, followed by NCIS: Hawaii and NCIS: LA, and only ET exclusively premieres a sneak peek from the second hour from Hawaii. In the clip, NCIS' Alden Parker (Gary Cole) meets members of the Hawaii team as they go over the...
WHAS 11
'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer: Sophie's Life Is a 'Trainwreck' (Exclusive)
How I Met Your Father kicks off new episodes in just a few weeks, and only ET exclusively debuts the season 2 trailer!. The minute-long trailer opens with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), as they lament entering their 30s and how much of a "trainwreck" their lives still are. They're all still trying to find "the love of [their] lives," but as Sophie shares, "the world is not that simple anymore" as the friends continue to go through the highs and lows of trying to date in the modern age.
WHAS 11
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
WHAS 11
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
WHAS 11
Adam Rich, 'Eight is Enough' Star, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, known for his role on the sitcom, Eight is Enough has died. He was 54. TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the site, Rich was found dead in his Los Angeles home. The cause of death has not been released. The actor’s rep mourned...
WHAS 11
Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet Are Caught in a 'Fatal Attraction' Triangle in First Look
Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction series has a premiere date!. The eight-episode reboot, led by Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet, will premiere with its first two episodes on Sunday, April 30 on the streaming service in the U.S. and Canada, it was announced Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour.
WHAS 11
Cutest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: From Rihanna & A$AP Rocky to Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin
It was an A-list date night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards! As the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards show returned to television, the stars used the occasion to have a glamorous night out together. Jessica Betts was on hand to support her wife, Niecy Nash, whose role in...
WHAS 11
Jeremy Allen White Wins First Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Television Series: 'I Love Acting'
Jeremy Allen White won his first Golden Globe on Tuesday night, taking home the trophy for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. White won for his performance in Hulu's hit series, The Bear, in which he plays Carmy, the troubled chef who leaves fine dining to help save his family's failing sandwich shop.
WHAS 11
Steven Spielberg Reflects on Humble Beginnings While Accepting Golden Globe for 'The Fabelmans'
The Fabelmans beat out Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick to take home the top prize during the 80th annual Golden Globes. The semi-autobiographical film co-written and directed by Steven Spielberg won the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama on Tuesday evening. "I've...
WHAS 11
Why Amanda Seyfried Missed Her First Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Limited Series
Amanda Seyfried is a first-time Golden Globe winner!. The 37-year-old actress scored her first Golden Globe award for her performance as disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, in the Hulu limited series, The Dropout, in the Best Actress -- Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film category. Her win comes months after she snagged her first Primetime Emmy.
WHAS 11
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
WHAS 11
Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!. Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer. "I'm gonna say...
WHAS 11
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.
WHAS 11
Quinta Brunson Wins First Major Acting Award for 'Abbott Elementary' at 2023 Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson is a first-time Golden Globe winner! The star and creator of ABC's breakout comedy, Abbott Elementary, had a big night Tuesday when she was crowned Best Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy. Brunson, who did not win an acting Emmy for her performance as second-grade...
WHAS 11
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
Comments / 0