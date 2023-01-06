ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class lesson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. “What we know today is that she was providing instruction. He displayed a firearm, he pointed it and he fired one round,” Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WILX-TV

6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

(CNN) – An elementary school teacher in Virginia who was allegedly shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student is continuing her recovery. Police said Abby Zwerner is now in stable condition. Zwerner is a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Investigators said the 6-year-old shot Zwerner...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy