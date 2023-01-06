Read full article on original website
China reopens borders and lifts quarantine requirement for inbound travellers
China lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases. The first people to arrive expressed relief at not having to undergo the gruelling quarantines that were a fixture of life in zero-Covid China.
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syria camps
They arrived at Torrejon de Ardoz military airport near Madrid late on Monday, nearly two months after the Spanish government agreed to bring them home. "The government has just repatriated two women and 13 Spanish minors from Syrian refugee camps," a foreign ministry statement said. The two women were arrested...
