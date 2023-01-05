Read full article on original website
Related
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Comments / 0