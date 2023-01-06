Sylvia W. Gregory, of Belton, took God’s hand and entered into rest January 5, 2023. The family will receive family and friends at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 ,at 1pm with the service following at 2 p.m. and interment, following the service, at the IOOF Cemetery in Georgetown. The Reverend Bruce C. Cox, Firefall Ministries of Killeen,…

BELTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO