New RM 620 overpass opens in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Transportation opened the new eastbound overpass for RM 620 at Briarwood Drive at Chisholm Trail Friday, January 6. The overpass is part of the Ranch to Market Road 620 Roundabout project. The new overpass starts at Briarwood Drive and allows drivers to travel over Chisholm Trail to access Interstate 35. Additionally, traffic can use the new eastbound RM 620 frontage…
John Gavin Butler
John Gavin Butler, age 81, of Georgetown, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Gavin was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma, on June 25, 1941, but grew up in Oklahoma City. He attended Bishop John Carroll School for first thru eighth grades and then attended Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. After high school, Gavin attended St. Edward’s University in Austin, and graduated from Oklahoma State…
Sylvia W. Gregory
Sylvia W. Gregory, of Belton, took God’s hand and entered into rest January 5, 2023. The family will receive family and friends at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 ,at 1pm with the service following at 2 p.m. and interment, following the service, at the IOOF Cemetery in Georgetown. The Reverend Bruce C. Cox, Firefall Ministries of Killeen,…
