Williamson County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Williamson County commissioners call for legislation to end property tax loophole

Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court gave an update on their priorities for the Texas legislative session Jan. 10. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court discussed legislative priorities Jan. 10 as state lawmakers met for the first day of the Texas legislative session, focusing on potential bills to close tax loopholes that allow public facility corporations to remove properties from a government body’s tax rolls.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Fifth Hays CISD student dead from suspected fentanyl overdose

Hays CISD has lost its fifth and youngest student yet to the fentanyl crisis. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) On Jan. 3, two days before the start of the spring semester, a 14-year-old student from Hays CISD was found unconscious in her San Marcos home. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. While toxicology reports are still pending, an accidental fentanyl overdose is suspected, according to the city of San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
texasstandard.org

What does a population boom mean for Texas housing and infrastructure?

Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State is now home to 30 million people, adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. About half of that growth came from domestic migration from other states in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

Sylvia W. Gregory

Sylvia W. Gregory, of Belton, took God’s hand and entered into rest January 5, 2023. The family will receive family and friends at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown. Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 ,at 1pm with the service following at 2 p.m. and interment, following the service, at the IOOF Cemetery in Georgetown. The Reverend Bruce C. Cox, Firefall Ministries of Killeen,…
BELTON, TX
kurv.com

New Covid-19 Variant Reports Rising In Central Texas

Austin Public Health says Central Texas is seeing a rise in reports of a new Covid-19 variant. The omicron subvariant is being nicknamed “the Kraken” has appeared in a number of cities. Austin Public Health expects “the Kraken” to reach Austin’s water supply soon. The national Center for...
AUSTIN, TX
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
TEXAS STATE
wilcosun.com

New Central Texas Philharmonic League focuses on culture, education and networking

The new Central Texas Philharmonic League’s first meeting 19 will feature Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder. The meeting will be at 1 p.m., January 19, held in the Georgetown Public Library. Mr. Schroeder will talk about the positive impact the arts and a symphony can provide for a community. The Central Texas Philharmonic League was created for those interested in music and cultural events to…
GEORGETOWN, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas universities propose two-year tuition freeze in exchange for nearly $1 billion in additional state funding

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas lawmakers consider what to do with an unprecedented $32.7 billion state surplus, leaders of the state’s six largest public university systems are pitching that nearly $1 billion be allocated toward higher education.
TEXAS STATE
igbnorthamerica.com

Gaming bill filed as Texas gears up for 2023 legislative session

The Texas legislature will consider a bill that would amend the state’s constitution to legalize casinos at a limited number of locations and set the stage to permit sports betting. The proposed law – Senate Joint Resolution 17 – would devise the framework for a new body named the...
TEXAS STATE

