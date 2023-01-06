ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

The Highlander

The first baby of the new year was born to ... News Staff Tue, 01/10/2023 - 02:25 Image The first baby of the new year was born to Mishelle Despain and Ethan Kanetzky of Burnet at 8:36 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023 at Baylor Scott & White – Marble Falls. Little Kinsley Della Kanetzky weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Mother and child are...
BURNET, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs Opening New Location in Georgetown, TX

January 10, 2023 – Jersey Mike’s is opening a new location in Georgetown, TX!. Located at 3303 Williams Drive, next to Wasabi, the new store is projected to be open by March, the company told Hello Georgetown. “Georgetown is a thriving community and we look forward to introducing...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown

The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Fifth Hays CISD student dead from suspected fentanyl overdose

Hays CISD has lost its fifth and youngest student yet to the fentanyl crisis. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) On Jan. 3, two days before the start of the spring semester, a 14-year-old student from Hays CISD was found unconscious in her San Marcos home. Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. While toxicology reports are still pending, an accidental fentanyl overdose is suspected, according to the city of San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Cats of the Weekend: Yuki, Mandarin and Holly at Austin Animal Center

Austin Animal Center has quite the trio to share. Yuki, Mandarin and Holly all came to the center together as strays, but are perfect for almost any home. These sweet two-year-old kitties are very confident and perfect for first-time cat people, but the center says go slow if introducing them to a home with a dog. All three are available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police investigating homicide in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a homicide in North Austin. APD says it got a call about shots fired in the area of South Meadows and Parkfield around 3:20 Tuesday morning. About 10 minutes later, police got another call, this time in the 1400 block of S. Meadows.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Georgetown Recreation Center “New Year, New You” Challenge Starts January 9

The Georgetown Recreation Center’s “New Year, New You” challenge begins Monday, January 9. “Get a jump start on your 2023 fitness goals with the New Year, New You Challenge,” the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department wrote. “Take classes, try new activities, workout with a buddy and step outside of your comfort zone. You will accrue points for each of these health and wellness activities and will be rewarded when you hit various point levels. If you fill your entire BINGO card, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win an individual one month membership.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Spring Plans Now to Explore the Beautiful Texas Waterfalls and Caves

It hasn't been much of a winter so far in East Texas. With the exception of a few days, we've skipped the cold season and gone straight to spring. That doesn't mean a huge cold front isn't in our future but our shorts are not collecting dust. Having said that, there are some spring plans we can make right now to explore the various waterfalls and caves that are spread across Texas.
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Round Rock PD Reopens 1983 Cold Case Murder

A crime committed four decades ago in Round Rock is now being looked at through fresh pairs of eyes. Round Rock Police are re-investigating a 1983 murder that occurred at the Cactus Lounge at 109 N. Sheppard St. Police reports say at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 16, 1983, one person is believed to have shot three people, killing 56-year-old Helen Ochoa and injuring two others.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bravery at Austin Animal Center

Four-year-old Bravery came to Austin Animal Center about three weeks ago with a large litter of puppies and now this sweet mama is looking for her forever home. This Labrador Retriever is gentle, great on a leash, house-trained and calm. She loves being outside, but also would love a nice cozy place to relax. She is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
BELTON, TX
KVUE

Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
