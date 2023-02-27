XFL games today: Week 3 Schedule, teams, and how to watch

Bookmark and favorite this space, because it will be your one-stop shop for everything XFL schedule-related during the 2023 season.
XFL games today: February 27
Week 3
Date
Game
Time (ET)
TV
Mar. 4
Seattle Sea Dragons @ Vegas Vipers
7:00 PM
FX
Mar. 5
St. Louis Battlehawks @ D.C. Defenders
1:00 PM
FX
Mar. 5
Orlando Guardians @ Arlington Renegades
4:00 PM
FX
Mar. 5
San Antonio Brahmas @ Houston Roughnecks
8:00 PM
ESPN2
There are no XFL games today. Week 3 on the XFL schedule gets underway on Saturday when the Seattle Sea Dragons go for their first win of the season against the similarly winless Vegas Vipers at 7 PM on FX.
Week 3 in the XFL continues with a trio of games on Sunday, with a premier matchup between the two remaining undefeated teams as the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the D.C. Defenders at 1 PM on FX.
The XFL schedule continues with a matchup between Terrell Buckley’s Orlando Guardians and Bob Stoops’ Arlington Renegades at 4 PM on FX. Sunday’s football schedule concludes with an 8 PM kickoff between the San Antonio Brahmas and Houston Roughnecks.
The 2023 XFL season will take place over 10 weeks and stretch out from Feb. 18 to April 23. That will be followed by a pair of playoff games on April 29 and 30, then the XFL championship game two weeks later on May 13.
You can get a full rundown of the XFL schedule 2023 below.
Similar to the USFL — which returned to action in 2022 after being dormant for years — the XFL games today schedule each week will feature eight teams. It includes teams that are holdovers from the previous season like the Seattle Sea Dragons, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, and St. Louis Battlehawks.
There are also a few teams that kept their prior names but were moved to different cities, like the Arlington Renegades, Orlando Guardians, and Vegas Vipers. Plus an all-new team in the San Antonio Brahmas.
How many XFL games are there?
There will be 43 games on the XFL schedule in 2023. A total of 40 will be regular-season matchups, then the two aforementioned playoff games, then the season comes to a close with the most important of them all, the 2023 XFL championship game in May.
Where will XFL games be played?
XFL games today schedule this season will be broadcasted across Disney-owned networks ABC (seven games), ESPN and ESPN2 (22 combined games), and FX (15 games).
Who was the last XFL champion?
The inaugural XFL championship was played two years after the NFL alternative was founded, in 2001. The “Million Dollar Game” — which it was known as for obvious reasons — was played between the San Franciso Demons and the Los Angeles Xtreme. Led by league MVP and NFL veteran Tommy Maddox, the Xtreme won dominantly, 38-6.
The Los Angeles Xtreme was the first and only XFL champion after the first incarnation of the league ended following the first season, and the rebooted version was canceled midway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
