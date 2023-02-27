Open in App
Sportsnaut

XFL games today: Week 3 Schedule, teams, and how to watch

By Jason Burgos,

4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkUqP_0k6GIhup00

If you’re in search of more pro football action with the 2023 NFL season over, then scratch that itch by perusing our rundown of the XFL games today.

The football league that World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon created in 1999, rebooted in 2018, and sold to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2020, will return on Feb. 18.

Related: XFL power rankings – Ranking all eight teams in the 2023 XFL season

Bookmark and favorite this space, because it will be your one-stop shop for everything XFL schedule-related during the 2023 season.

XFL games today: February 27

Week 3

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Mar. 4 Seattle Sea Dragons @ Vegas Vipers 7:00 PM FX
Mar. 5 St. Louis Battlehawks @ D.C. Defenders 1:00 PM FX
Mar. 5 Orlando Guardians @ Arlington Renegades 4:00 PM FX
Mar. 5 San Antonio Brahmas @ Houston Roughnecks 8:00 PM ESPN2

There are no XFL games today. Week 3 on the XFL schedule gets underway on Saturday when the Seattle Sea Dragons go for their first win of the season against the similarly winless Vegas Vipers at 7 PM on FX.

Week 3 in the XFL continues with a trio of games on Sunday, with a premier matchup between the two remaining undefeated teams as the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the D.C. Defenders at 1 PM on FX.

The XFL schedule continues with a matchup between Terrell Buckley’s Orlando Guardians and Bob Stoops’ Arlington Renegades at 4 PM on FX. Sunday’s football schedule concludes with an 8 PM kickoff between the San Antonio Brahmas and Houston Roughnecks.

Also Read:
XFL TV ratings and attendance 2023: Week 1 shows troubling signs for immediate future

2023 XFL schedule

The 2023 XFL season will take place over 10 weeks and stretch out from Feb. 18 to April 23. That will be followed by a pair of playoff games on April 29 and 30, then the XFL championship game two weeks later on May 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262mFp_0k6GIhup00
Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

You can get a full rundown of the XFL schedule 2023 below.

Week 4

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Mar. 11 Houston Roughnecks @ Orlando Guardians 7:00 PM FX
Mar. 11 San Antonio Brahmas @ Seattle Sea Dragons 10:00 PM FX
Mar. 12 Arlington Renegades @ St. Louis Battlehawks 4:00 PM ESPN2
Mar. 12 Vegas Vipers @ D.C. Defenders 7:00 PM ESPN2
Also Read:
10 Best players on XFL rosters in 2023, including Josh Gordon and Austin Proehl

Week 5

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Mar. 16 Houston Roughnecks @ Seattle Sea Dragons 9:00 PM FX
Mar. 18 D.C. Defenders @ St. Louis Battlehawks 7:00 PM FX
Mar. 18 Orlando Guardians @ Vegas Vipers 10:00 PM FX
Mar. 19 Arlington Renegades @ San Antonio Brahmas 10:00 PM ESPN2

Week 6

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Mar. 25 Seattle Sea Dragons @ Orlando Guardians 1:30 PM ESPN
Mar. 25 St. Louis Battlehawks @ Vegas Vipers 7:00 PM FX
Mar. 26 San Antonio Brahmas @ Arlington Renegades 3:00 PM ABC
Mar. 27 Houston Roughnecks @ D.C. Defenders 7:00 PM FX

Week 7

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Mar. 31 Seattle Sea Dragons @ Arlington Renegades 7:00 PM FX
Apr. 1 St. Louis Battlehawks @ Houston Roughnecks 3:00 PM ESPN2
Apr. 1 San Antonio Brahmas @ Vegas Vipers 6:00 PM ESPN
Apr. 2 D.C. Defenders @ Orlando Guardians 7:00 PM FX

Week 8

Also Read:
XFL power rankings: A major shuffle comes after Week 1
Date Game Time (ET) TV
Apr. 8 Vegas Vipers @ St. Louis Battlehawks 1:00 PM ESPN
Apr. 8 Arlington Renegades @ Orlando Guardians 4:00 PM ESPN
Apr. 9 Houston Roughnecks @ San Antonio Brahmas 3:00 PM ABC
Apr. 9 D.C. Defenders @ Seattle Sea Dragons 7:00 PM ESPN2

Week 9

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Apr. 15 Vegas Vipers @ Houston Roughnecks 12:30 PM ABC
Apr. 15 Orlando Guardians @ San Antonio Brahmas 7:00 PM ESPN2
Apr. 16 Arlington Renegades @ D.C. Defenders 12:00 PM ESPN
Apr. 16 Seattle Sea Dragons @ St. Louis Battlehawks 1:00 PM ESPN

Week 10

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Apr. 22 Orlando Guardians @ St. Louis Battlehawks 12:00 PM ESPN
Apr. 22 D.C Defenders @ San Antonio Brahmas 3:00 PM ABC
Apr. 23 Houston Roughnecks @ Arlington Renegades 3:00 PM ESPN
Apr. 23 Vegas Vipers @ Seattle Sea Dragons 9:00 PM ESPN2
Also Read:
Football community reacts to St. Louis BattleHawks leading comeback win on Austin Proehl TD in XFL

XFL playoffs

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Apr. 29 Semifinal #1 7:00 PM ESPN2
Apr. 30 Semifinal #2 3:00 PM ESPN

XFL championship game

Date Game Time (ET) TV
May 13 XFL Championship Game 3:00 PM ABC

2023 XFL season results

Week 1

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Feb. 18 Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20 3:00 PM ABC
Feb. 18 Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12 8:30 PM ESPN/FX
Feb. 19 St. Louis BattleHawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15 3:00 PM ABC
Feb. 19 D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18 8:00 PM ESPN

Week 2

Date Game Time (ET) TV
Feb. 23 St. Louis Battlehawks 20, Seattle Sea Dragons 18 9:00 PM FX
Feb. 25 D.C. Defenders 18, Vegas Vipers 6 7:00 PM FX
Feb. 26 San Antonio Brahmas 30, Orlando Guardians 12 4:00 PM ESPN
Feb. 26 Houston Roughnecks 23 , Arlington Renegades 14 7:00 PM ESPN2

What are the 8 XFL teams?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQ1ri_0k6GIhup00
Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the USFL — which returned to action in 2022 after being dormant for years — the XFL games today schedule each week will feature eight teams. It includes teams that are holdovers from the previous season like the Seattle Sea Dragons, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

There are also a few teams that kept their prior names but were moved to different cities, like the Arlington Renegades, Orlando Guardians, and Vegas Vipers. Plus an all-new team in the San Antonio Brahmas.

How many XFL games are there?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3Ryh_0k6GIhup00
Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

There will be 43 games on the XFL schedule in 2023. A total of 40 will be regular-season matchups, then the two aforementioned playoff games, then the season comes to a close with the most important of them all, the 2023 XFL championship game in May.

Where will XFL games be played?

XFL games today schedule this season will be broadcasted across Disney-owned networks ABC (seven games), ESPN and ESPN2 (22 combined games), and FX (15 games).

Who was the last XFL champion?

The inaugural XFL championship was played two years after the NFL alternative was founded, in 2001. The “Million Dollar Game” — which it was known as for obvious reasons — was played between the San Franciso Demons and the Los Angeles Xtreme. Led by league MVP and NFL veteran Tommy Maddox, the Xtreme won dominantly, 38-6.

The Los Angeles Xtreme was the first and only XFL champion after the first incarnation of the league ended following the first season, and the rebooted version was canceled midway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lamar Jackson reportedly turned down Baltimore Ravens’ $250 million contract offer
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
NFL insider expects Kansas City Chiefs to decline fifth-year option on former top pick
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Pro Bowl player’s time with New Orleans Saints ‘is likely up’ according to one NFL insider
New Orleans, LA9 hours ago
Chicago Bears free agent targets: Finding Justin Fields more help
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Washington Commanders sale reportedly in jeopardy, Daniel Snyder not happy with offers
Washington, DC1 day ago
Russell Wilson’s ‘influence’ and ‘very strange’ actions caused issues with Denver Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
NFL insider reveals cost of Derek Carr contract for New York Jets, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Buffalo Bills star adds to Derrick Henry trade talk as rumors heat up
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Top quarterback recruit makes important visit
Lincoln, NE1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals insider hints at increasing ‘certainty’ Joe Mixon is released in 2023
Cincinnati, OH17 hours ago
Lamar Jackson’s ‘camp’ calls fully-guaranteed contract rumors fake news
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Jeff Bezos won’t be allowed to bid on Washington Commanders, possibly due to perceived beef with Daniel Snyder
Washington, DC1 day ago
Green Bay Packers reportedly pursuing new contract with Allen Lazard
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Dallas Cowboys reportedly could cut Tyron Smith for cap savings
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Leonard Fournette a likely cap casualty in 2023
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Expectation that the Indianapolis Colts will pull off blockbuster NFL Draft trade
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
NFL executive hints at surprising QB target for Indianapolis Colts in 2023 NFL Draft
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings have interest in retaining former first round pick with contract extension this offseason
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
Report: Rockets owner submits bid for Commanders
Houston, TX12 hours ago
Roughnecks stay unbeaten by routing Renegades
Houston, TX2 hours ago
College Football Quarterback Leaves Baseball Game With Injury
Columbia, MO16 hours ago
Football world reacts to horrible XFL field conditions
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Surge move up in standings at CDL Major III qualifying
Seattle, WA3 hours ago
Safety Chris Banjo retires, begins NFL coaching career
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers likely to move on from former top pick after 2023 season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Barry Trotz to replace David Poile as Predators GM after season
Nashville, TN9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy