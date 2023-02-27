XFL games today: Week 3 Schedule, teams, and how to watch

If you’re in search of more pro football action with the 2023 NFL season over, then scratch that itch by perusing our rundown of the XFL games today.

The football league that World Wrestling Entertainment founder Vince McMahon created in 1999, rebooted in 2018, and sold to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2020, will return on Feb. 18.

XFL games today: February 27

Week 3

Date Game Time (ET) TV Mar. 4 Seattle Sea Dragons @ Vegas Vipers 7:00 PM FX Mar. 5 St. Louis Battlehawks @ D.C. Defenders 1:00 PM FX Mar. 5 Orlando Guardians @ Arlington Renegades 4:00 PM FX Mar. 5 San Antonio Brahmas @ Houston Roughnecks 8:00 PM ESPN2

There are no XFL games today. Week 3 on the XFL schedule gets underway on Saturday when the Seattle Sea Dragons go for their first win of the season against the similarly winless Vegas Vipers at 7 PM on FX.

Week 3 in the XFL continues with a trio of games on Sunday, with a premier matchup between the two remaining undefeated teams as the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the D.C. Defenders at 1 PM on FX.

The XFL schedule continues with a matchup between Terrell Buckley’s Orlando Guardians and Bob Stoops’ Arlington Renegades at 4 PM on FX. Sunday’s football schedule concludes with an 8 PM kickoff between the San Antonio Brahmas and Houston Roughnecks.

2023 XFL schedule

The 2023 XFL season will take place over 10 weeks and stretch out from Feb. 18 to April 23. That will be followed by a pair of playoff games on April 29 and 30, then the XFL championship game two weeks later on May 13.

You can get a full rundown of the XFL schedule 2023 below.

Week 4

Date Game Time (ET) TV Mar. 11 Houston Roughnecks @ Orlando Guardians 7:00 PM FX Mar. 11 San Antonio Brahmas @ Seattle Sea Dragons 10:00 PM FX Mar. 12 Arlington Renegades @ St. Louis Battlehawks 4:00 PM ESPN2 Mar. 12 Vegas Vipers @ D.C. Defenders 7:00 PM ESPN2

Week 5

Date Game Time (ET) TV Mar. 16 Houston Roughnecks @ Seattle Sea Dragons 9:00 PM FX Mar. 18 D.C. Defenders @ St. Louis Battlehawks 7:00 PM FX Mar. 18 Orlando Guardians @ Vegas Vipers 10:00 PM FX Mar. 19 Arlington Renegades @ San Antonio Brahmas 10:00 PM ESPN2

Week 6

Date Game Time (ET) TV Mar. 25 Seattle Sea Dragons @ Orlando Guardians 1:30 PM ESPN Mar. 25 St. Louis Battlehawks @ Vegas Vipers 7:00 PM FX Mar. 26 San Antonio Brahmas @ Arlington Renegades 3:00 PM ABC Mar. 27 Houston Roughnecks @ D.C. Defenders 7:00 PM FX

Week 7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Mar. 31 Seattle Sea Dragons @ Arlington Renegades 7:00 PM FX Apr. 1 St. Louis Battlehawks @ Houston Roughnecks 3:00 PM ESPN2 Apr. 1 San Antonio Brahmas @ Vegas Vipers 6:00 PM ESPN Apr. 2 D.C. Defenders @ Orlando Guardians 7:00 PM FX

Week 8

Date Game Time (ET) TV Apr. 8 Vegas Vipers @ St. Louis Battlehawks 1:00 PM ESPN Apr. 8 Arlington Renegades @ Orlando Guardians 4:00 PM ESPN Apr. 9 Houston Roughnecks @ San Antonio Brahmas 3:00 PM ABC Apr. 9 D.C. Defenders @ Seattle Sea Dragons 7:00 PM ESPN2

Week 9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Apr. 15 Vegas Vipers @ Houston Roughnecks 12:30 PM ABC Apr. 15 Orlando Guardians @ San Antonio Brahmas 7:00 PM ESPN2 Apr. 16 Arlington Renegades @ D.C. Defenders 12:00 PM ESPN Apr. 16 Seattle Sea Dragons @ St. Louis Battlehawks 1:00 PM ESPN

Week 10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Apr. 22 Orlando Guardians @ St. Louis Battlehawks 12:00 PM ESPN Apr. 22 D.C Defenders @ San Antonio Brahmas 3:00 PM ABC Apr. 23 Houston Roughnecks @ Arlington Renegades 3:00 PM ESPN Apr. 23 Vegas Vipers @ Seattle Sea Dragons 9:00 PM ESPN2

XFL playoffs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Apr. 29 Semifinal #1 7:00 PM ESPN2 Apr. 30 Semifinal #2 3:00 PM ESPN

XFL championship game

Date Game Time (ET) TV May 13 XFL Championship Game 3:00 PM ABC

2023 XFL season results

Week 1

Date Game Time (ET) TV Feb. 18 Arlington Renegades 22, Vegas Vipers 20 3:00 PM ABC Feb. 18 Houston Roughnecks 33, Orlando Guardians 12 8:30 PM ESPN/FX Feb. 19 St. Louis BattleHawks 18, San Antonio Brahmas 15 3:00 PM ABC Feb. 19 D.C. Defenders 22, Seattle Sea Dragons 18 8:00 PM ESPN

Week 2

Date Game Time (ET) TV Feb. 23 St. Louis Battlehawks 20, Seattle Sea Dragons 18 9:00 PM FX Feb. 25 D.C. Defenders 18, Vegas Vipers 6 7:00 PM FX Feb. 26 San Antonio Brahmas 30, Orlando Guardians 12 4:00 PM ESPN Feb. 26 Houston Roughnecks 23 , Arlington Renegades 14 7:00 PM ESPN2

What are the 8 XFL teams?

Similar to the USFL — which returned to action in 2022 after being dormant for years — the XFL games today schedule each week will feature eight teams. It includes teams that are holdovers from the previous season like the Seattle Sea Dragons, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

There are also a few teams that kept their prior names but were moved to different cities, like the Arlington Renegades, Orlando Guardians, and Vegas Vipers. Plus an all-new team in the San Antonio Brahmas.

How many XFL games are there?

There will be 43 games on the XFL schedule in 2023. A total of 40 will be regular-season matchups, then the two aforementioned playoff games, then the season comes to a close with the most important of them all, the 2023 XFL championship game in May.

Where will XFL games be played?

XFL games today schedule this season will be broadcasted across Disney-owned networks ABC (seven games), ESPN and ESPN2 (22 combined games), and FX (15 games).

Who was the last XFL champion?

The inaugural XFL championship was played two years after the NFL alternative was founded, in 2001. The “Million Dollar Game” — which it was known as for obvious reasons — was played between the San Franciso Demons and the Los Angeles Xtreme. Led by league MVP and NFL veteran Tommy Maddox, the Xtreme won dominantly, 38-6.

The Los Angeles Xtreme was the first and only XFL champion after the first incarnation of the league ended following the first season, and the rebooted version was canceled midway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

