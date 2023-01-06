Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Gwyneth Paltrow recalls '90s nightlife before social media: 'You could do cocaine and not get caught'
"Shakespeare in Love" star reflected on being famous in the 90s during an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and was joined by celebrity friend Hilary Swank.
BBC
Blogger, 26, died after ordering poisonous substance online, inquest hears
A patient at a secure psychiatric hospital in Stockport died after taking a poisonous substance she ordered online, an inquest has heard. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she told staff was protein powder, in March last year. Ms Matthews, originally from Cornwall, was...
Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Pleads With Judge For Extra Time To Track Down Disgraced Ex-Billionaire In $4.5 Million Battle, Hours After Mogul Was Spotted In Beverly Hills
Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John has rushed back to the court pleading for three more months to try and serve the disgraced musician with his $4.5 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, St. John was in court this week asking for another extension on service. In December, St. John sued West accusing him of breaching an agreement they had. The business manager said he was hired in March 2022 by West who agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k for his work. However, St. John said he was only paid...
CBS News
Homan Square shooting leaves woman dead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood. Police said the 30-year-old woman got into an argument with another person while in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, around 8:10 a.m., when the other person shot the woman in the head.
Rap on trial: Career of former rapper halted when lyrics used against him in court
Rap lyrics have been used in more than 500 criminal court cases including one involving a once-rising star. Skyler Henry has more.
Man who killed 8 people along NYC bike path "proud of his attack," prosecutor says
A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a "scene of destruction and horror" where "screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
5 dismembered bodies found in bags near Mexican resort of Acapulco
Prosecutors in southern Mexico said Monday they found the bodies of five men in a village north of the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. Prosecutors in southern Guerrero state did not give details on the killings, but local media reported the bodies had been hacked up and left in plastic bags.
Mexican cartel leader "El Gato," wanted for alleged role in 2013 Texas murder-for-hire plot, arrested in Mexico
José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader known as "El Gato" who is wanted in the U.S. for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas, has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said. Villareal-Hernandez was detained in Mexico City. In a tweet, Mexican authorities said that...
