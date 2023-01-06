ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Yardbarker

Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing

But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Knicks Star Holds An Embarrassing NBA Distinction

The New York Knicks suffered a painful loss on Monday night, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a close 111-107 defeat. This loss was tough not just because the Knicks had been on a four-game winning streak and not only because Jalen Brunson was having a career night. It was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"

Perhaps no NBA fan was surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrific 2-10 start this season. Despite the big names on their roster, it was clear that the team was lacking three-point shooting as well as good size outside of Anthony Davis. Both problems have very much haunted them, but things are now looking up for the Los Angeles franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

No. 3 Purdue 'not satisfied' with impressive 15-1 start

With a dominant win against Penn State on Saturday, No. 3 Purdue is 15-1 and tied for its best 16-game start since 2011. What's most surprising is the Boilermakers have achieved this success despite the loss of three players from last season's team to professional basketball. In the 2022 NBA...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

