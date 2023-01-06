Read full article on original website
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Cavs Ramp Up Idea of Adding Talented Wing
But it’s become clear that they would like to add stability, reliability, and scoring at the small forward position. And you can hardly blame president of basketball operations Koby Altman if he does indeed feel that way. The Cavs had an opening at starting small forward before the season and still do. No one has stepped up to claim it.
Former Lakers Champion Calls Out Lakers Front Office, Pressures Them To Make Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
As the Lakers fight to win games on the court, a battle has been raging from within the organization. In one corner are Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and the Lakers' front office management. To them, making a panic trade is pointless right now because it wouldn't make the team instant title contenders.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Knicks Star Holds An Embarrassing NBA Distinction
The New York Knicks suffered a painful loss on Monday night, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in a close 111-107 defeat. This loss was tough not just because the Knicks had been on a four-game winning streak and not only because Jalen Brunson was having a career night. It was...
NBA Reporter Watched LeBron James Face Michael Beasley 1-On-1 In Miami Heat Practice: "Beasley Would Beat Him Every Time."
The Miami Heat won their first NBA title in 2006 but just two years later, the franchise found itself at the bottom, finishing with a 15-67 record. That did enable them, however, to land the talented Michael Beasley with the 2nd pick of the 2008 NBA Draft to form a promising duo with Dwyane Wade.
Lakers Former Head Athletic Trainer Gary Vitti: “If You Actually Look At Kobe Bryant, There’s Nothing Really Special About Him.”
Kobe Bryant had a legendary career in the NBA, which included winning five NBA Championships over the course of 20 seasons. Apart from that, Bryant achieved a plethora of other great things in his career. Of course, Kobe Bryant was born with incredible talent, which helped him in excelling at...
Eight players reportedly linked to Lakers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the more interesting 2022-23 campaigns of any team in the NBA. After starting the season off 2-10 and looking doomed to miss the playoffs again, L.A. has since gone 17-11 for a 19-21 mark through 40 games. With five straight victories under...
Michael Jordan Once Destroyed A Utah Jazz Player After Dunking On John Stockton And Getting Heckled By A Fan
Michael Jordan taking things personally might have sparked a memefest, but the man truly meant business when someone touched a nerve. And it didn't necessarily have to be a player. One such instance saw a fan heckling Jordan for dunking on John Stockton, and yelling at the Chicago Bulls legend...
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Looking To Add Another Star Before Trade Deadline
After a nightmarish start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have become one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Considering all the fuss Kevin Durant caused over the summer, experts and fans boldly rightfully the Nets out before they even played a single game this season. But over the...
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers Having The NBA's Longest Active Winning Streak: "Can't Believe They're Doing This Without AD"
Perhaps no NBA fan was surprised when the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a horrific 2-10 start this season. Despite the big names on their roster, it was clear that the team was lacking three-point shooting as well as good size outside of Anthony Davis. Both problems have very much haunted them, but things are now looking up for the Los Angeles franchise.
No. 3 Purdue 'not satisfied' with impressive 15-1 start
With a dominant win against Penn State on Saturday, No. 3 Purdue is 15-1 and tied for its best 16-game start since 2011. What's most surprising is the Boilermakers have achieved this success despite the loss of three players from last season's team to professional basketball. In the 2022 NBA...
"That’s scary to me!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees a more dangerous Milwaukee Bucks squad as season progresses
Giannis Antetokounmpo sees Milwaukee as a team that is still a work in progress, as injuries have prevented the Bucks from building solid chemistry. But with a quick look at the Eastern Conference standings, one would surmise that the Bucks have been playing at full strength and that team chemistry is not an issue at all.
LeBron James Says He's Had 'Visions' Of Dominant Frontcourt Featuring Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant, And Himself
Don't look now, but the Los Angeles Lakers are three games within .500 after a 2-10 start to the season. Somehow, without Anthony Davis on the floor, the Lakers have managed to thrive thanks to the production of guys like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schroder, and Thomas Bryant. Specifically,...
