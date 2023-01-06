Read full article on original website
Related
myhorrynews.com
Unable to reach a settlement, feuding factions of Horry County GOP set for another court date
Quarreling factions of the Horry County Republican Party will have a few more weeks to sort out their differences. The two sides appeared before Magistrate Bradley Mayers in Conway on Monday, but they asked Mayers for more time to see if a settlement could be reached. If that doesn’t happen, the two sides plan to be back in court on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
Florence County postal worker among 3 charged in million dollar COVID-19 aid fraud ring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County U.S. Postal Service worker was among three people charged in a million dollar COVID-19 aid fraud ring, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Cherry Lewis, 43, of Johnsonville, was one of the three people charged on Friday, according to the release. Keisha […]
WMBF
History made: Yamekia Robinson sworn in as Lake City mayor
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s official, Yamekia Robinson has been sworn in as Lake City’s first female African American mayor. “I was born and raised here. I left and went off to school but I came back and for me to be able to step into this type of role of leadership, it means the world to me,” said Mayor Robinson.
Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
WMBF
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will now handle the case of a Horry County Schools special education teacher accused of abusing students and the principal who allegedly failed to report it. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and...
WMBF
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three United States Postal Service workers have been charged for their participation in an alleged fraud scheme involving coronavirus relief funds, including a USPS worker from Florence County. The U.S. Department of Justice said the scheme involved around 400 fraudulent PPP loan applications, the majority of...
Car crashes into building in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
1 hurt after ‘large fight,’ shooting outside 2 Socastee bars near Highway 17 Bypass
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police. A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going […]
2 hospitalized with ‘critical injuries’ after crash near Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 917 and Highway 792 near Loris, HCFR said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The South Carolina Department of Public […]
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking
Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
COVID-19 transmission high in four Lowcountry counties, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that come just weeks after the Christmas holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on […]
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Florence County Walmart parking lot, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after deputies said he “purposefully” hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Florence County Walmart on Saturday. Justin Wade Gardner, 33, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and two […]
WMBF
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.
SCHP investigating after pedestrian killed in Florence County hit and run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a deadly hit-and-run Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 233 East Ashby Road near Florence, SCHP said. The pedestrian was hit by an […]
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
Horry County man allegedly had vehicles he didn’t own towed to sell them at junkyard
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Jeffrey Richard Ramsey. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say a man allegedly schemed to have at least four different vehicles he did not own towed to a Conway salvage yard so he could sell them. As part of the scheme, […]
3 of 4 Lake City railroad crossings reopened after train derailment; water outage also reported
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Charles Street railroad crossing in Lake City remained closed late Tuesday afternoon after about 20 cars of a CSX freight train derailed after hitting a vehicle that was stopped on the tracks, officials said. No injuries were reported, but the collision initially closed crossings at Dansing, Main and Thomas […]
wpde.com
Deputies searching for truck involved in Florence County larceny
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in larceny. Deputies said on Dec. 29, the pickup truck was seen at a business on Wall Street. The car appears to be a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with step rails and a large...
WMBF
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
Comments / 0