Quarreling factions of the Horry County Republican Party will have a few more weeks to sort out their differences. The two sides appeared before Magistrate Bradley Mayers in Conway on Monday, but they asked Mayers for more time to see if a settlement could be reached. If that doesn’t happen, the two sides plan to be back in court on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO