Horry County, SC

myhorrynews.com

Unable to reach a settlement, feuding factions of Horry County GOP set for another court date

Quarreling factions of the Horry County Republican Party will have a few more weeks to sort out their differences. The two sides appeared before Magistrate Bradley Mayers in Conway on Monday, but they asked Mayers for more time to see if a settlement could be reached. If that doesn’t happen, the two sides plan to be back in court on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

History made: Yamekia Robinson sworn in as Lake City mayor

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s official, Yamekia Robinson has been sworn in as Lake City’s first female African American mayor. “I was born and raised here. I left and went off to school but I came back and for me to be able to step into this type of role of leadership, it means the world to me,” said Mayor Robinson.
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car crashes into building in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking

Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

