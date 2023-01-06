We did go a little wild late last week, which is what happens around here when the biggest swell in 15+ years hits the normally rather pedestrian Southern California coastline. It started, as it normally does, with the forecasters freaking out a week ago. As their froth ratcheted up up, surfers started reaching out, making plans, coming up with excuses, blocking calendars, etc. And then it hit Thursday afternoon, wild and wooly, and Friday morning dawned calmer, but very, very solid across the Southland. That’s when our cams started frothing. (Actually, cams don’t technically froth, otherwise keeping ’em clean would be a nightmare. But you get the point.) Hopefully, if you live in SoCal, you were able to snag some part of the magic. Even if you did, though, no way to be everywhere at once — which is exactly what the l’il cam rewind edit above manages to do. (Oh, we did also do a nine-hour rotating cam stream all day long, which is right here if you need some background FOMO.)

1 DAY AGO