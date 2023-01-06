Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
January-March Temperature Outlook: Colder Trend In North, Mild Southern Tier
Colder-than-average temperatures across parts of the northern tier are expected to start 2023. Much of the southern U.S. will trend warmer than average during the January-March period. La Niña remains an important driver of the weather patterns across the Lower 48. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter...
The Weather Channel
January Temperature Outlook Trends Warmer In East, Midwest
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. January's temperature outlook east of the Rockies will make the historic pre-Christmas cold outbreak feel like a distant memory, according to an update released Friday by The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2.
Surfline
Incoming: Significant East Coast Low Moving In
Large mid period E-ENE swell spiking on Tuesday evening. Very changeable winds due to the low’s proximity to land midday Tuesday. Offshores for Northland first then the Coromandel and below later. Forecasts aligned with this incoming: Northland East | Coromandel | Bay of Plenty | Gisborne | Hawkes Bay.
natureworldnews.com
Cooler Weather Conditions To Unfold in South Florida Until Weekend
The latest weather forecast in South Florida showed that residents would expect cooler weather until the weekend due to a cold front. While some portions of the country suffered from rounds of rain on the West Coast and California, the weather in South Florida would be perfect for people enjoying outdoor activities or travel. Mild weather conditions could expect until the end of the week.
Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
Snow to hit Northeast for Monday commute with up to 10 inches possible at highest elevations
Accumulating snow will break out across the Northeast on Sunday and continue into Monday as a fast-moving system swings through the region and an area of low pressure tries forming off the East Coast. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued into Monday morning for parts of central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, northwestern...
natureworldnews.com
It's Raining Iguanas! Christmas Artic Chill Brings Hard Freeze to Florida, Invasive Reptile Expected to Fall with Temperatures
As an Arctic chill sweeps the US, meteorologists in Florida are alerting residents of falling iguanas as the Sunshine State is likely to experience a "hard freeze" over the Christmas holiday. Northeast Florida could experience lows in the 20s inland and near 30 along the coast on Monday, according to...
Over 200 Million Americans Under Weather Advisory as Winter Storm Batters the U.S.
More than half of all U.S. residents, or 200 million Americans, are currently under a weather warning or advisory as the “once in a generation” winter storm has hit nearly every state in the country. According to meteorologists, on Friday, more than a third of the U.S. received...
US News and World Report
Heavy Rains and Snow Clobber California and More Is on the Way
(Reuters) - Yet another "atmospheric river" of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow - the fifth of the weather phenomenon since Christmas - even as the state was being pummeled by storms this weekend, forecasters said. The current bout of heavy showers...
Severe storms to target Florida to Virginia Wednesday
A multiday outbreak of severe weather will persist into Wednesday as storms rumble across the southern United States and toward the Atlantic coast. A potent storm system in the Plains earlier this week blasted the northern tier of the country with snow and generated violent storms across the South. Monday's thunderstorms produced dozens of wind and hail reports across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and far-northeastern Texas.
1/7/2023: Weekend has cloudy start, sunny finish
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: We’ve got another cloudy day lined up for your Saturday. Expect high temps near 40 and a bit of a breeze at times this afternoon. A few flurries are possible in the hills & mountains. Tonight, temperatures get colder than they have been the past couple […]
Snow chances to target Midwest, Northeast this week
The winter season is in full swing this week, as AccuWeather meteorologist say there will be several opportunities for snow on the docket for the Midwest and Northeast. Wintry precipitation is expected for some to start the new week. Snow showers were spotted first thing on Sunday morning across Illinois and Indiana before eastward, thanks to a storm in the Ohio Valley.
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
Major winter storm on track for Christmas week, forecasters say
Snow, rain and powerful winds are expected to accompany frigid temperatures in parts of the country this week that may cause travel disruptions during week ahead of Christmas.
natureworldnews.com
Milder to Colder Weather Pattern to Continue Until the Weekend in Portions of Texas
The latest weather forecast in portions of Texas showed that a milder to colder pattern would unfold this weekend and until next week. In the Northeast and Midwest, the forecast said that wintry weather conditions, with snow and rain, are expected to unload next week. Despite the rapid warmup, the forecast said that the weather would still be colder.
natureworldnews.com
New Pacific Storm Poses Risks to Life and Property for California by Early Next Week: Meteorologists Warn
A new Pacific storm will pose risks to life and property, as well as cause potential disruption to travel, for California by early next week, according to US meteorologists. The storm is part of a series of Pacific storm train that has wreaked havoc across West Coast, particularly California. The...
WJLA
DC Weather: Sunshine continues Wednesday with temps nearing the 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're in for another sunny day, so grab the sunglasses out the door on Wednesday. First Alert Weather continues to track a gradual warming trend through the end of the year. Temperatures will remain below freezing through mid-morning on Wednesday but will warm to around 50...
Surfline
Wild West SoCal Cam Rewind Road Trip
We did go a little wild late last week, which is what happens around here when the biggest swell in 15+ years hits the normally rather pedestrian Southern California coastline. It started, as it normally does, with the forecasters freaking out a week ago. As their froth ratcheted up up, surfers started reaching out, making plans, coming up with excuses, blocking calendars, etc. And then it hit Thursday afternoon, wild and wooly, and Friday morning dawned calmer, but very, very solid across the Southland. That’s when our cams started frothing. (Actually, cams don’t technically froth, otherwise keeping ’em clean would be a nightmare. But you get the point.) Hopefully, if you live in SoCal, you were able to snag some part of the magic. Even if you did, though, no way to be everywhere at once — which is exactly what the l’il cam rewind edit above manages to do. (Oh, we did also do a nine-hour rotating cam stream all day long, which is right here if you need some background FOMO.)
Surfline
One Afternoon at Rincon, Mostly From Above
The swell that slammed SoCal last Thursday and Friday was too much of a good thing at many spots, Rincon included. The Queen of the Coast was overloaded as it was building on Thursday, too high tide on Friday morning, but finally cleaned up and started showing a taste of what’s possible on Friday afternoon. Ace filmer Tucker Wooding made the drive from San Francisco through the storm to document the action. Stay tuned as more stories filter out from this incredible run. Oh, and that’s not all, folks — there’s more on the way.
