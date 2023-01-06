ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

'House of the Dragon' Wins Golden Globe for Best Drama Series

House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, won the top drama series prize at the Golden Globes. The blockbuster series, which was the premium cable network's most-watched premiere in its history, beat out Severance, Ozark, The Crown and Better Call Saul for Best Television Series - Drama. Series...
WUSA

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Teaser

The premiere date for Paramount+'s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was revealed Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour. The prequel series will kick off Thursday, April 6 in the U.S. and Canada, with new episodes dropping weekly. The series premieres the following day in the U.K., Australia,...
WUSA

Tom Hanks Elaborates Previous 'Nepo Baby' Comments, Praises His Son (Exclusive)

Tom Hanks is standing by his comments regarding the ongoing "nepo baby" debate, while praising the performance and talent of his son, Truman, who stars in his latest film. Hanks walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of his new film, A Man Called Otto, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the remarks he made in response to Vulture's recent cover story about so-called "nepo babies," or actors who get their start by being the children of already successful actors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUSA

'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Trailer: Sophie's Life Is a 'Trainwreck' (Exclusive)

How I Met Your Father kicks off new episodes in just a few weeks, and only ET exclusively debuts the season 2 trailer!. The minute-long trailer opens with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friend, Valentina (Francia Raisa), as they lament entering their 30s and how much of a "trainwreck" their lives still are. They're all still trying to find "the love of [their] lives," but as Sophie shares, "the world is not that simple anymore" as the friends continue to go through the highs and lows of trying to date in the modern age.
WUSA

'Below Deck Adventure' Sneak Peek: Faye Flips Out on Oriana -- in Front of the Guests! (Exclusive)

That seems to be the case in ET's exclusive first look at this week's all-new episode of Below Deck Adventure, as chief stew Faye Clarke unloads on stewardess Oriana Schneps... for forgetting potato chips. See, Faye entrusted Oriana with preparing a picnic for the charter guests, while she handled their mountain-repelling adventure; but when Faye and the guests arrive at the location of said picnic, the spread is less than desirable. In fact, the only thing really available to eat is a very sad cruditè platter of sliced veggies and a couple dips.
WUSA

Why Amanda Seyfried Missed Her First Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Limited Series

Amanda Seyfried is a first-time Golden Globe winner!. The 37-year-old actress scored her first Golden Globe award for her performance as disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, in the Hulu limited series, The Dropout, in the Best Actress -- Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film category. Her win comes months after she snagged her first Primetime Emmy.
WUSA

'White Lotus' Creator Mike White Jokes He's 'Too Drunk' While Accepting Golden Globe for Best Limited Series

Cue up that unforgettable theme song, The White Lotus just won big at the 2023 Golden Globes!. The second season of the buzzworthy HBO anthology series took home the award for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film during Tuesday's awards show. The White Lotus also earned nominations for Best Supporting Actor for F. Murray Abraham, and Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.
WUSA

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Have an Epic Baby Shower -- And Brad Pitt Attends!

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are going big for their baby! The sweet couple shared photos from their glamorous baby shower over the weekend. The blowout event took place under a large tent decorated with fairy lights and featured live music from Jenny Fowler Cardenas and her bandmates, multiple personalized cakes, beautiful floral arrangements and even a drone show.
WUSA

Ke Huy Quan Emotionally Thanks Steven Spielberg While Accepting Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe

Ke Huy Quan is a Golden Globe winner! At Tuesday's 2023 ceremony, the 51-year-old actor won his first statuette for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. While accepting the Best Supporting Actor award, an emotional Quan thanked Steven Spielberg for giving him his big break when he cast him in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he was 13 years old.
WUSA

Hugh Jackman Addresses Steroid Use Rumors for 'Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman's heard the rumors and innuendo when it comes to whether he took steroids to get jacked for his role as James "Logan" Howeltt, aka Wolverine. And to the 54-year-old action star, the topic is a laughing matter. During an interview on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, the...
WUSA

Tyler James Williams Wins First Golden Globe for 'Abbott Elementary,' Credits 'Magnitude of the Moment'

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams is a Golden Globe winner. After losing out on the Emmy in September, Williams prevailed Tuesday, taking home the statuette for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series. This is the first nomination and win for the 30-year-old actor, who plays elementary school teacher Gregory Eddie on ABC's breakout comedy. He wore an Amiri spring-summer 2023 relaxed navy double-breasted pin stripe blazer and matching pinstripe pleated trouser for his big night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy