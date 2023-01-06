ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'

Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
The Independent

Woman pretends to be dead twin every holiday for grandparents unaware of her death

A TikTok user revealed that she has been pretending to be her dead twin sister in front of her grandparents unaware that she passed away three years ago. Annie Niu posted a TikTok video earlier this week that has gone viral and collected more than 8 million views, nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.The video showed her calling her grandparents over the holidays and posing as her late sister.“POV: your twin sister passed away three years ago but you still haven’t told your grandparents so now you have to call them every holiday pretending to be her,”...
Ceebla Cuud

Triplet Sisters Share the Affections of a Single Man

A set of identical Kenyan triplet sisters have come forward to say they are all in love. There is nothing unusual about that. That is until it was revealed they are sharing the same man. Cate, Eve, and Mary, three sisters from Kenya known as the "Comrades Triplets," are all dating the same man, and when it was reported at first, the story quickly spread throughout their home nation.
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their sixth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Upworthy

Woman surprises parents at airport with the news that they are going to be grandparents

Many parents dream of becoming a grandparent one day. And when that day finally arrives, they can’t hold back the happiness and joy that they feel. In one such video, a woman tells her parents about the happy news at an airport and the mother's response is the sweetest. In a video uploaded a Twitter by @GoodNewsCorres1, a couple can be seen holding a banner that reads, “Baby.” The woman’s parents are coming down using an escalator, and the mother sees the banner from a distance, she becomes emotional and cries out from a distance, “Oh my God.” Then they come down and hug their daughter and then their son-in-law. The mother also kisses her daughter’s belly and says, “I’m so happy.”
Upworthy

Dog becomes internet sensation for helping dad with newborn twins: 'She's my girls' guardian angel'

New parents sometimes worry about how their pets would behave around their newborn babies. So they sometimes train the pets how to behave around the baby or sometimes keep them away for a while. However, Josh and Kelly Rheaume's dog Lucy didn't require any of this. They were apprehensive about how their dog of almost seven years will react to having two new babies in the house. “She was confused,” Josh told TODAY. “For about five, six days, she was very standoffish... She tried to go in the car seat...trying to take their place so she could get our attention again. It was quite sad actually.”
TODAY.com

Dog goes viral for being amazing helper to her family’s newborn twins

When Josh and Kelly Rheaume brought their newborn twins home earlier this year, they weren't sure how their dog of almost seven years, Lucy, would react. The two rescued Lucy when they were just dating and say that the dog has "always been a daughter to us." So when they...
Tyla

Couple welcome twins born in two different years

A pair of twins born at New Year have birthdays not only on different days - but in different years, too. Kali Jo Scott and Cliff Scott's baby girls were born minutes apart, via c-section, just before midnight on New Year's Eve, and just after midnight on New Year's Day.
StaceyNHerrera

Man discovers significant other of four years is married with children

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. They met on Bumble. She said she was looking for someone to have fun with but was also open to something more serious. "Tony" had been single for a year following a bad breakup and was looking for a fresh start. They clicked instantly and hit it off from the very first date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy