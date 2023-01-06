Read full article on original website
Where to find wolves in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular games out right now thanks to the frequent content that Epic Games puts in. One of the big mechanic add-ons last season was the ability to ride the wolves and boars that roam the map. After hopping on their back or taming them with the right button, they’ll follow you around the map as an ally and allow you to ride them.
Riot is planning a new Neeko passive that will literally transform the League champion
If you’re a League of Legends player who has been waiting for some news on Runeterra’s favorite Curious Chameleon, you’re in luck. Riot Games’ developers have unveiled a new passive they are working on for Neeko that will leave players fooled and frustrated on Summoner’s Rift.
Apex fail reminds players to always, always check where they’re parking their Tridents
Apex Legends needs to start giving out driving permits as players throughout the battle royale struggle to out-maneuver any weapon trying to shoot them out of the sky. Tridents are one of the modes of transport available in Apex, and despite them being packed to the brim with life-saving metal, there’s not much chance of surviving if you don’t know how to Tokyo Drift your way out of a situation.
Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus
For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
League devs still watching ‘healing outliers’ and already planning more Grievous Wounds changes
Healing and shielding have virtually always been an immeasurable source of frustration for almost all League of Legends players, rendering champions like Irelia, Aatrox, and Udyr unkillable raid bosses. Fortunately, Riot Games is looking to fix the major healing outliers and adjust Grevious Wounds. In the spirit of the Riot...
VALORANT Patch 6.0 competitive changes place winning above all else
The ranked grind in VALORANT has been simplified to kick off Episode Six and essentially the game’s 2023 campaign, following some recent changes to ranked rating gains and losses in Patch 6.0. Starting today, day one of Episode Six, Act One, all players will see their ranked rating (RR)...
VALORANT player discovers what happens when a match hits its limits
One Redditor has discovered that VALORANT matches have a time limit that, if reached, will kick players from the lobby. I did it. I played a game in OT until the game disconnected us. from VALORANT. On the official VALORANT Reddit, one user by the name of Jaded_JacobTTV shared that...
Seeing ‘Checking Epic Services Queue’ error in Fortnite? Here’s what to do
The Fortnite message “Checking Epic Services Queue” pops up for console and PC players whenever players are trying to log in to the game. It’s not an error message, typically, but if the message remains on your screen for longer than 20 seconds, there might be something wrong with your game or with the Epic Games servers.
When does ranked reset in League of Legends?
One of the most enticing areas of League of Legends, much like in many other competitive games, is its ranked queue feature, allowing players to test their skills against others for spots on regional ladders. Each year, a new iteration of these ranked seasons is introduced to the game, requiring players to begin the grind once more—while also traversing the game’s new features.
Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?
League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023. Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009...
Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends
With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders. With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at...
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
Double-elimination, Swiss-style groups among League’s massive Worlds and MSI format changes
International League of Legends tournaments are getting a facelift in 2023, with the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship both receiving changes to their formats for the new competitive season. Riot Games has revealed its extensive plan to completely alter League’s two biggest tournaments by giving fans more high-stakes matches and...
New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League
League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.
These Pokemon revolutionized Scarlet and Violet’s competitive meta at the game’s first regional
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet had their first Regional-level tournament hosted by TPCI held in San Diego over the weekend, which players had been preparing for even before the new games were released, which was how long ago the tournament date was announced. Season one of competitive VGC has been...
How TFT Fortune’s Favor game mode works
Fortune’s Favor is the first limited-time game mode within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing the ultimate potential of what’s possible in Set Eight. Riot is expanding gameplay possibilities within TFT through a new and temporary game mode called Fortune’s Favor, scheduled to release on Jan. 12 and run until Feb. 9. The basic design of the new mode is to give all players outrageous high-roll opportunities throughout the game, while not changing any core mechanics found in Set Eight.
IRL Kid Invoker: SEA pubstar reaches Immortal rank in Dota 2 at just 12 years old
Dota 2 is one of the most competitive games in the MOBA genre. While it takes no effort to launch the game, climbing Dota 2’s ranked ladder can take an immense level of commitment, unless you are born with a gift like RISHI RAIN GAMING, a 12-year-old who reached Immortal rank in the SEA server.
Anti-gravity: A game-changing Horizon adjustment has Apex Legends players wondering if it’s a bug or nerf
Apex Legends players have noticed a huge change to Horizon in the Spellbound patch that could be a bug—or a nerf. In a tweet captioned “Horizon is dead,” Apex pro player HisWattson shared a video today that showed him testing Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical in the firing range. When he reached the top of the lift and fired down at a dummy with a kitted R-301, his weapon accuracy seemed to be significantly lower than before the patch. The R-301 has one of the lowest recoil rates of any Apex weapon, especially when kitted, leading some to believe that players will now experience decreased accuracy when floating in her Gravity Lift.
How to fix ‘stuck on applying update’ error in Overwatch 2
As a live-service title, Overwatch 2 receives updates every few weeks from Blizzard to bring new content into the game, as well as balance the various playable heroes into less volatile states. Like updates for any other game, these infrequent changes to Overwatch 2 require periods of maintenance to be implemented, which can sometimes take upwards of a few hours prior to completion.
League player showcases that dealing damage is not the only way to kill an enemy
Typically, players in League of Legends kill the enemy team by dealing damage by using their abilities and auto-attacks. But this player found a new and unique way to use their abilities and kill the enemy without touching them with damaging spells. A fan shared a play on League’s subreddit...
