Santa Clarita, CA

What Three Leading Colleges Call Santa Clarita Home

By Jade Aubuchon
 4 days ago

The Santa Clarita Valley is home to three leading colleges, offering hundreds of different programs for aspiring students.

Three leading colleges call our Santa Clarita Valley home, including; the College of the Canyons, the California Institute of the Arts, and The Master’s University.

Photo Courtesy of College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons (COC)

Founded in 1969, College of the Canyons is a public community college serving Santa Clarita and the surrounding communities. With two campuses, one in Valencia and one in Canyon Country, COC has grown from its modest beginnings when 735 students signed up for classes in 1969, to now offer more than 201 degrees and certificates to more than 32,000 students every year.

Over the span of 50 years, approximately 250,000 people have taken classes, and some 34,000 degrees and certificates have been awarded. More than half of the college’s full-time employees – 57 percent – were once students.

California Institute of the Arts (CalArts)

Known the world over for producing alumni the likes of filmmakers Tim Burton and Jon Lasseter, or actors Ed Harris and David Hasselhoff, CalArts is a fine arts college centered in Valencia, just south of College of the Canyons.

With six fine arts schools on campus – Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater – CalArts has produced generations of innovators that have defined contemporary artistic practices for a half-century.

The Master’s University (TMU)

Founded in 1927, The Master’s University is a biblical liberal arts institution that moved to its current campus in 1961, and is now nestled within the Placerita Canyon neighborhood of Newhall.

With a focus on teaching every subject with a biblical worldview, TMU holds proudly to the tenets of developing wisdom, establishing convictions, and producing leaders in every student.

Offering more than 150 different degrees and programs TMU is consistently a top-ranking Christian college nationally, with options in bachelor’s and master’s programs, including some that can be achieved entirely online.

