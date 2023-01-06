Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there’s a lot to catch up on the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. Lots of portal talk. Kirk touches on the players that have committed and the offers going out. For the full interview, head to the video above.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: 60s and 70s arrive this week!
TONIGHT: Clear skies will make for a cold night. Most Arkansas will drop below freezing and some locations will see temperatures in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty with temperatures in the low 30s. Mostly sunny skies will quickly warm us into the upper 50s. There could be a few high thin clouds that will filter out the sun in the afternoon. South breeze around 5 mph.
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
thv11.com
Big Piney rafting & safari | Travelin' Arkansas 1984
For 25 years, Chuck Dovish made Travelin' Arkansas for THV11. Enjoy this special from 1984, featuring rafting the Big Piney Creek, an old school farmer, and more!
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
Gov-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders inaugural celebration to include Justin Moore, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra
Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the lineup that will perform at her inaugural events this Saturday and it included names like Justin Moore, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Joe Nichols.
arkadelphian.com
NO SECOND THOUGHTS: Paradise
At first glance, the Ouachita River likely appears to visitors as nothing but a brown stream, flowing sluggishly beneath worn bridges on the outskirts of dying Southwest Arkansas towns. I’m here to tell you otherwise, and to shame anyone guilty of polluting what should be a pristine waterway that provides...
5newsonline.com
Miss Rodeo Arkansas takes anti-bullying message nationwide
It's one part of Abigail Benz's "Cowgirl Courage" platform that promotes courage to "Speak up, Stand up and Saddle up". Daren talks with Abigail to find out more.
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sanders lays out education, criminal justice road map
Look for fundamental, conservative changes to state policy in the areas of education and public safety, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders said in a statewide interview that aired Sunday on Talk Business & Politics and Capitol View. Sanders, who will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, sat...
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
magnoliareporter.com
What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?
For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
Arkansas Restaurant Named Tops in the State by TV Chef Guy Fieri
When it comes to traveling the great state of Arkansas I always look for some of the best restaurants serving up some one-of-a-kind foods. Recently, the Food Network's celebrity chef Guy Fieri from the popular TV show, Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives did just that. If you are ever in Little...
“Most Haunted Road In Arkansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads are a staple of folklore and popular culture, and Arkansas is no exception. With its rich history and diverse landscape, the Natural State is home to a number of eerie and mysterious roads that are rumored to be haunted by ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll explore five of the most haunted roads in Arkansas.
Arkansas businesses received $4.9B in Paycheck Protection Program loans, 97% forgiven
Arkansas employers took advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loans but managed to keep the federal burden comparatively low.
fox16.com
Big Squirrel Challenge returns to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — Deer seasons may be winding down in Arkansas, but don’t put away the hunting gear just yet. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the second annual Big Squirrel Challenge statewide Jan. 13-14. Eric Maynard, assistant chief of education for the AGFC, says the event is a great way to keep the fun going after a morning in the woods chasing squirrels with a shotgun or .22 rifle.
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
kiowacountypress.net
December 2022 Arkansas River Report
December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas Basin snowpack remains low at 81 percent of median. Drought conditions have begun to worsen across the lower basin, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Snowpack. Reservoir Storage. Water storage in Pueblo Reservoir increased from 184,866 acre-feet to...
KTBS
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
