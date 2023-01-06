ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Bulldogs arrive in LA for national championship

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Georgia Bulldogs are now on the west coast for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game.

The Dawgs left UGA’s campus in Athens on Friday morning and landed in Los Angeles during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

No. 1 Georgia will face off against No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 7:30 p.m. on Monday night.

“We’re excited to be here. We had good, safe travels,” Head Coach Kirby Smart said. “We’re here now to get a little work done and then get ready to go to practice tomorrow.”

The team is appearing in their second back-to-back national championship game and are looking to defend their title.

Since 1994, only three teams have won two championships in a row: 1994-1995 Nebraska, 2003-2004 USC and 2011-2012 Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETuf8_0k6Ftwnq00

